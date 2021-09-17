‘Destroy All Humans 2’ Is Getting A Remake Just Like The First Game

A franchise we’ve seen make a somewhat surprising return recently is Destroy All Humans. The comedic third-person shooter/open-world game hadn’t had a new game since 2008 and there wasn’t too much of a push to bring it back. It always fell somewhere in the realm of enjoyable, but not really beloved. Even so, THQ Nordic decided to remake the first game and release it in 2020. Obviously, it was a success, because development has moved forward on a remake of the second game as well.

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed was announced during THQ Nordic’s 10th-anniversary stream. It featured a comedic trailer meant to highlight the lite tone the franchise likes to take in its game where you’re an alien invading during the 1960s. Since it’s the 60s’ that means we’re going to get plenty of stereotypes from the era including drug references, hippies, and the cold war.

These games have always been a fun time because of the fact that they don’t take themselves too seriously. They’re fun romps with weird weapons, quirky characters, and a setting that works surprisingly well. Feelings on the first remake were that they didn’t do too much to help it stand out from the original, but it was nice to be able to play it again. This second game will likely do the same. It may even do better than the first as it’s usually considered the superior game between the two.