It’s been 11 years since Diablo III, but the wait is almost over. Diablo IV comes out on June 6th, and as part of the launch, Blizzard Entertainment released a trailer for the role-playing video game directed by none other than Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao (Nomadland, The Rider, Eternals).

“Saviors Wanted,” which you can watch above, takes place in the world of Sanctuary, “a realm that has been besieged by horrific monsters while the High Heavens and the Burning Hells wage destructive battles against each other.” It’s not a world I would want to live in. I’ll play a game set there, but there’s a few too many monsters to settle down, thank you very much.

“Working with Blizzard, we had the wonderful opportunity to bring the dark, thrilling and imaginative world of Diablo IV to life,” said Zhao. “Diablo fans are very passionate, and many have been with the game for over two decades. We want to do right by the fans, honor the game’s rich lores and visceral world building while evoking the strong emotions the players feel while immersing in the game.”

Diablo IV will be available on Windows PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 at launch.