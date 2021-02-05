Flag and Independence Day enthusiast Dril is making a video game and he wants your help to finish it. The enigmatic Twitter persona (@wint) has branched out to other mediums in recent years, starting a Patreon for writing and other projects. But the latest, announced on Friday, is a 2D platformer video game already in the works.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

Im developing a game for true and brave gamers only. please have a look at my page, for details:https://t.co/9vlMFmJIve — wint (@dril) February 5, 2021

They shared what was called an “extremely beta version” of the platformer, which you can watch above, and a character that sort of looks like a policeman deftly leaps through the air and over bad guys and obstacles. It looks a bit sparse, of course, but pretty fun.

According to the Patreon, the game is very much the product of the pandemic, though the art and story is basically done at this point.

being locked indoors and/or unemployed for almost a year, however, offered me the opportunity to develop the foundation of a full-fledged 2D action/adventure game which i believe will be pretty good. The game follows the quest of a silent protagonist who stumbles upon the gift of immortality in a dangerous future where Top Influencers and corrupt hollywood guys maintain a cruel grip on society. The gameplay places a strong emphasis on employing satisfying, responsive aerobatics to traverse a dozen or so worlds and find a shit load of treasures and secrets.

There are also some animated sprites that were shared as well, including a corn man holding a pitchfork, and another with the head of a camera stepping on another dude.

The goal stated on the Patreon is to get $5,000 a month from Patrons to “make the good game,” with a stretch goal of making the game “very good” if it reaches $10,000 a month. Making a game is hard, though, and there’s mention of bringing on some help to develop and get the title over the finish line if things go well. According to the Patreon, it’s on track for completion in the next few years.

“So far I’ve done all the artwork and programming myself, and could likely finish the project sometime before the mid-2020s at this rate,” Dril wrote. “Although I’d be open to hiring assistance if I raise enough ‘DOUGH’ here to pay someone a reasonable amount.”

You can support Dril here.