EA Sports Created A Tribute Video For The Late John Madden

On Sunday, the Rams defeated the Bengals to win the Super Bowl. This marked the end of the 2021-22 NFL season, and it was also the final game that everyone had the opportunity to say goodbye to NFL legend John Madden. The famous coach, commentator, and video game creator died late December 2021 and the NFL used what was left of the season to honor him.

EA Sports, the company that Madden himself helped make famous with the Madden NFL series of video games, also gave a final goodbye to the former NFL coach on Monday. It posted a tribute video to its YouTube channel where it spends seven minutes letting the people who got to know John Madden over the years remember him for his work on the football field, in the TV booth, and what he did to make the video game so special.

It’s a well-made tribute that features players who once played under Madden such as Fred Biletnikoff, people who shared the booth with him like Al Michaels, and current legends who looked up to him like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. It’s another way that everyone is able to remember the influence that one person had on not just the sport of football, but the presentation of the sport itself. Without John Madden, the way we enjoy the sport would look completely different today and his impact is hard to be overstated.