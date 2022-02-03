G4 is back and has been steadily acquiring a mix of old and new talent for its revival. Unlike when G4 was simply a TV channel, this time, G4 is an attempt at a multi-media enterprise. It has a Twitch channel, but so does most of the talent that’s going to appear on the network.

G4’s latest new project is going to involve Twitch streamer AustinShow. G4 brought in AustinShow to host a game show called Name Your Price. It will be a weekly show that features some of the biggest content creators competing to determine prices of rare and interesting items from the internet.

“G4 has done a fantastic job positioning themselves as a breakout name in the space and digital community crossroad with their fresh approach to content and wide-reaching distribution model,” AustinShow said in a release. “I’m excited to partner with G4 in not only utilizing my hosting skillset across their platforms but also join as a creative executive with the goal to develop and grow G4’s presence on Twitch.”

The new show sounds like fun, especially with so many retro game items reaching auctions and selling for increasingly expensive prices. Name Your Price will premiere on AustinShow’s Twitch channel on Thursday, Feb. 10, and G4’s broadcast channels on Tuesday, Feb. 15.