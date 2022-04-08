The Second Season Of ‘Halo Infinite’ Is Coming On May 3

Halo Infinite was a fantastic game and an excellent refresh to the long-running series. It introduced an open world to its campaign and did a solid job closing out many of the storylines that fans weren’t happy with from Halo 4 and Halo 5. Of course, as nice as it was to see the devs at 343 Industries nail the campaign, multiplayer is what makes Halo special, and while multiplayer of Halo Infinite was good, it was a little underwhelming. Features were missing at launch, and while they’ve been steadily adding to it since the game released, it did leave a lot of early players feeling like the multiplayer was a little shallow. The Battle Pass, in particular, received a lot of criticism.

It’s been almost six months since the multiplayer was first released back in November and many fans still feel the game is a little shallow. In a Reddit thread, one of the devs on the game informed fans that while they’re also not happy with falling short of expectations, they do have plans to make improvements to it in Season 2 of the multiplayer.

There are indeed a lot of challenges and constraints. We’re certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations, it’s a difficult situation that’s going to take the team time to work through. Right now the focus is on S2 and we’ll have more to share on that in the coming weeks. Meanwhile a lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc.. is all happening which doesn’t really lend to detailed regular updates. We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words. We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can.

On Friday, 343 Industries released a teaser for Season 2 of the multiplayer slated for launch on May 3. As of right now, the teaser hasn’t given us too much to go off of or look forward to beyond new maps and some themed events. The Battle Pass for Season 2 will also not expire just like the first one.

Prepare to join the hunt, Spartans. Season 2 of Halo Infinite arrives on May 3. #HaloLoneWolves pic.twitter.com/yaokqePqIt — Halo (@Halo) April 8, 2022

If what the devs have been promising is true, then this should be the season that fixes that shallowness. Nobody thinks the game is bad or not fun to play, but you can only play the same matches and maps for so long before it grows tiresome. Adding some variety will be a key to Season 2 being a success as well as hopefully some more information about co-op campaign and Forge mode.