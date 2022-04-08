Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out in theaters, and so far, the reception to it among fans has been pretty positive. Fans have really enjoyed all the nods to the games and Idris Elba’s interpretation of Knuckles has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, even if his voice isn’t sexy like everyone hoped.

When Elba was first cast as Knuckles, he was really excited about the different directions he could take the character. One direction that he considered was not approved by the director for the movie, Jeff Fowler, and was quickly shut down: Squeaky Knuckles. In an interview with the New York Times, Elba elaborated on what he meant.

We did try out some voices to figure out what he might sound like. He looks sort of menacing — [exaggeratedly flexes arms] rarrrr. I actually wanted to try to play him with a squeaky voice. I thought that might be funny. But they didn’t think that was funny and that idea got nixed immediately. [Laughs] But we did try different voices, cadences, accents. Knuckles isn’t a big talker, but when he does speak, he’s very blunt.

Yeah, anyone that’s played a Sonic game before knows that Knuckle does not give off the vibe of someone that would have a squeaky voice. Knuckles started off the franchise as an antagonist before he became a member of Sonic’s entourage in later games. In every game he’s been in, he’s had a tough and at times gruff personality, one that wouldn’t match a squeaky voice.

Maybe one day we’ll get lucky enough to see Elba’s interpretation of a squeaky Knuckles.