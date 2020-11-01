Saturday’s League of Legends World Championship in Shanghai was the conclusion of what’s been an unprecedented year for the eSports competition. China’s LoL league was one of the first to be interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the first to return to play. League of Legends leagues across the world saw various restrictions and stoppages, but DAMWON Gaming’s 3-1 win over Suning gave them the title, meaning the Summoner’s Cup will return to Korea for the first time in three years.

To celebrate the season and in an effort to thank fans, Mastercard gave fans a chance to snag World Championship gear from a capsule collection celebrating a decade of League of Legends eSports. The collection has a number of items, each $10 and including a signature cloak, a long-sleeved shirt, a duffel bag and a “Take Over” puzzle.

The celebration also included the company’s “Priceless” Experiences collection that featured LoL pros, streamers and on-air talent along with in-game digital promotions or Riot Points. Events including Q&A sessions, virtual meet and greets and other less tangible rewards are also available in addition to the capsule collection, which went on sale on Halloween alongside the start of the World Championship Finals in Shanghai.