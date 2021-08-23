One of the most popular games in the world is Konami’s eFootball franchise. Their sports simulation games allow players to manage their own clubs and bring them to prominence. However, for American sports fans, this is a franchise that has been lacking in the MLS department for some time now. While players have been able to use some of the world’s biggest stars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, they have been unable to use stars from MLS.

That is now changing thanks to an agreement between the MLSPA and Konami that will allow MLS players to have a larger role in eFootball.

“The MLSPA is proud to partner with KONAMI to bring players into the new world of eFootball,” said Bob Foose, Executive Director, MLSPA. “As the global football gaming community continues to expand and evolve, our players are excited to take the stage in this new simulation platform.”

Additionally, KONAMI unveiled the eleven MLSPA players who will join the roster of eFootball ambassadors. The newly named ambassadors represent both established and ascendant stars: Efraín Álvarez, Eduard Atuesta, Caden Clark, Cade Cowell, Jonathan Dos Santos, Jesús Ferreira, Tony Leone, Josef Martinez, Andrés Perea, Cristian Roldan, and Yeferson Soteldo.

One of the ambassadors, Jonathan dos Santos of the LA Galaxy, has been a star all over the world. Before joining the Galaxy, dos Santos made a name for himself on world famous clubs like Barcelona and Villarreal, as well as the Mexican national team. Now as one of MLS’s biggest stars he’s an example of the growth of the league as a whole.

“When I first arrived the league was still growing.” Dos Santos said to Uproxx through a translator. “With great rivalries like [LA Galaxy and LAFC] and improving competition, the league is in really good shape. … When I played games growing up Konami was a name you knew about. So, I’m excited to be an ambassador for [eFootball] and MLS.”

Dos Santos has said before that he believes MLS will become one of the best leagues in the world someday. While having players like him in games such as eFootball doesn’t sound like a huge triumph, it’s just another example of the growth of MLS as a whole. This is a growing league and if Konami feels the need to include some of those stars in the game then that only shows how its popularity is rising.

“Adding the collective power of the players into the eFootball video game further enhances the fan experience and through KONAMI’s free-to-play approach opens new dimensions for all audiences to engage with the best soccer players in North America,” said Henry Lowenfels, Chief Product Officer, OneTeam Partners.

Finding ways to get more visibility is always on the mind of both parties at eFootball and with the MLS, and they hope their partnership can bring both of their products to more fans.