The Most Important Video Game Cheat Codes Of All Time

There aren’t enough cheat codes in video games today. There was a time when cheat codes were one of the ultimate prizes in gaming. One of your friends would learn about one and share it amongst your friends. You would go home and try it out because you just had to know what it felt like to play god in the world of video games, or when you beat a game and it unlocked them. This way you could replay the game with these cheats and get new experiences out of them.

Unfortunately, as gaming has become more advanced we’ve had an unfortunate casualty amongst them. Cheat codes feel basically non-existent now. Sure, we have mods that act as something like user-made cheat codes, but the idea of a video game just having a code you could put in at the menu that gives you a special reward? Those are almost non-existent and it’s something lost in this generation of gaming.

Let’s go back and remember the era of cheat codes. Maybe, as more people become nostalgic for them, we’ll see a return to cheat codes someday. One can only hope.

The Konami Code

The most famous cheat code ever. The Konami Code is the code that broke through pop culture. Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right B A start. Unless it’s two-player mode then it’s select start. What was originally a code meant to give the player 30 lives in Contra soon started to make appearances in every game Konami made. Thus it was dubbed the “Konami code.”

What’s interesting about this code is that it became more famous for everything that happened to it afterward rather than for the original game itself. Contra was plenty hard, and some people have never beaten it without the code’s assistance, but very few call it the “Contra code” because Konami put it in so many future games. That’s how you turn a cheat code into pop culture.

Spider-Man in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2

The first time someone saw Spider-Man skating around in Tony Hawk Pro Skater it was unbelievable. Here’s a super hero from comics just skating around doing kick flips and he even has his own tricks. How can a different licensed property be in this game?

Spider-Man being in Tony Hawk ruled because it helped pave the way for allowing games to do weird crossovers. For Tony Hawk in particular it became a tradition to put super heroes like Wolverine and Iron Man in their games from this point forward.

“God Mode” in Doom

“God Mode” was the name for the invincibility mode in Doom. This is one of those cheats that is more fun to use after the game has been beaten thousands of times over. The cheat is in reality just an invincibility mode, but players dubbed it “God Mode” because of how they felt like a god slaying the demons of hell. Doom is an at times incredibly hard game and this cheat allowed players a chance to take their revenge on the demons without fear of recourse.

The reason this cheat is important is that it inspired many other games to include a “god mode” itself. In Quake, developed by many of the same people who made Doom, they included a similar cheat where to unlock it all you to do was type in “god.” From then on invincibility and god-like power cheats became a mainstay in video games that allowed cheat codes.

Big Head Mode

NBA Jam had A LOT of cheat codes. You could play as Bill Clinton and Will Smith for example. Only one of them inspired every other game to copy it and create a cheat of their own however and that was Big Head mode.