The NBA 2K League will launch its first winter event on Dec. 4, with the NBA 2K League Winter Cla$h that will allow fans to create teams and qualify for a tournament featuring some of the league’s best players, top influencers, and a couple soon-to-be NBA stars, all for a $35,000 prize pool.

The tournament will take place in three stages, all live-streamed on the 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels, starting with a 5-on-5 Pro-Am match on Dec. 4 featuring some of the 2K League’s top players, influencers, and two members of the new NBA G League Ignite squad, top 2021 prospect Jonathan Kuminga and Cody Demps.

The second stage will start with eight fan teams for each console (PlayStation and Xbox) playing in a bracket-style 2-on-2 tournament in the NBA 2K21 MyPark game mode on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, with the winner of each of those tournaments earning $1,000 and a place in the Dec. 11 main brackets, where they’ll compete with teams made up of influencers, 2K League players, and the G League Ignite members. The winning team from each main bracket will get $5,000, with payouts for second to fourth place as well. Fans can register for a spot in the fan bracket here on the 2K League’s website this week.

Finally, the third stage will be another 5-on-5 Pro Am match with influencers and 2K League players will take place on Dec. 18, with the winning team earning $5,000. Among those participating in the Winter Cla$h are influencers like AnnoyingTV, StaxMontana, IpodKingCarter, Dominus, TyTheGuy, and ItsPikaaa, along with 2K League players like Alexander “Steez” Bernstein (76ers GC), Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd (Mavs Gaming), DeMar “Deedz” Butler (Heat Check Gaming), Dayvon “G O O F Y 7 5 7” Curry (Blazer5 Gaming), Brendan “Reizey” Hill (Magic Gaming), William “Strainer” Morales (Cavs Legion GC), Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar (Lakers Gaming), and Justin “Sherm” Sherman (Hornets Venom GT).