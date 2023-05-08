Nintendo is behind 2023’s highest-grossing movie (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and is about to release what’s likely to be the year’s biggest video game (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom). So there will be much to celebrate at Nintendo Live, a multi-day event celebrating all things Nintendo. There will be Switch gameplay, live stage performances, tournaments, photo ops, and more. (The “more” does notably not include any new game announcements.)

Nintendo Live will run from September 1-4, 2023, at the Seattle Convention Center (the first time it’s been held outside of Japan) alongside gaming mega-event PAX West. Start working on your Toad cosplay now.

Here’s how to attend:

PAX West badge holders with a Nintendo Account who also want to attend Nintendo Live 2023 will have a chance to register for a free ticket to Nintendo Live through a separate promotion on the official PAX West website. The promotion for Nintendo Live will be offered during the PAX West badge checkout process from when badges go on sale on Wednesday, May 31, until Friday, July 7 at 11:59 PM PT. (One ticket per person maximum, regardless of entry method). Please note that a PAX West badge alone does not guarantee entry.

You can find lots more info, including how to register, here.