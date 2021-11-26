The Nintendo Switch is a neat little console. Never before have we seen a device with that level of power and portability. It is a console where players can play games like Skyrim, NBA 2K, and Mario anywhere they want. Ten years ago, that would have sounded crazy, but now, it’s completely reasonable.

Of course, with it being the holiday season, we’re all looking for ways to make traveling a little easier. That’s why those who have a Switch are in luck. It is the perfect console to take on a flight, a long drive, or just to keep yourself sane around the in-laws. You just need the right games, and luckily for those who own the console, the Switch has a strong library of games that should keep anyone entertained for as long as they want. These are the best Nintendo Switch games to have in your collection while traveling this holiday season:

Pokémon

Pokémon is an easy choice. With the recent release of Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond, there are some new games to enjoy. Want games that aren’t just a remake of the fourth generation? Give Sword and Shield a try! There is plenty of Pokémon available on the Switch to sink dozens of hours into defeating gyms or becoming a Pokémon master. This is also a great choice for anyone that is visiting, or traveling, with children. Pokémon is great for all ages and kids will get just as much entertainment out of it as adults.

Shin Megami Tensei V

Sometimes you just get an aching to play a JRPG. You want to scroll through menus, dive into an overly elaborate plot with religious subthemes, explore fictional versions of Tokyo, and clock in a solid 80 hours of game time, minimum. If any of this sounds like an appealing way to spend the holidays, then there is no better game to play on the Switch than Shin Megami Tensei V. The Shin Megami Tensei franchise is a collection of very popular JRPG’s known for their difficulty and dungeon crawling aspects. Not only that, but the stories are usually really well told and worth the price of admission alone. If you’ve ever played a Persona game before, this is the franchise from which it all originated. These games are really good. Be ready to sink in many hours.

Metroid Dread

A contender for Game of The Year, Metroid Dread is the first new 2D Metroid game since 2002’s Metroid Fusion. It even continues the plot from where Fusion left off. The game received praise for being a really fun Metroid game and being kinda scary. It has really fun combat and is a ton of fun to explore, which is important for any game in the Metroid universe, but hiding in the hallways Samus explores are creatures called E.M.M.I that can end her life very quickly. They are a challenge to defeat and will, more often than not, require running away. That’s where the dread of Metroid Dread comes in. This game can be a surprise scare sometimes, so maybe keep this one for when you’re on a plane and not around kids.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Those who are looking for a spooky game that isn’t quite so scary should give Luigi’s Mansion 3 a spin. The latest adventure starring Mario’s brother features him sucking up ghosts in a haunted hotel with his trusty Poltergust 3000. While this might sound spooky, the game is very lighthearted with most of the ghosts being more comedic than scary. The best part of this game is that it doesn’t take too long to beat, so it can be finished in a handful of long plane rides, and it has a very fun co-op mode. Bring it along with you and let your nephew or cousin play. It’s one of those games that fits any holiday situation.

Death’s Door

We’ve written before about how good Death’s Door is. Death’s Door is challenging but fair, and so addictive that you might be surprised at how fast time goes by while you’re playing. It’s hard to attach it to a particular genre — many people like to compare it to games like Dark Souls, but it accomplishes what it’s trying to do incredibly well. The plot of the game is interesting enough to push you forward, but the true fun is figuring out the best way to fight your way through each combat scenario. It’s only $20 and it’s arguably the best game on this entire list. While we think it’s great to play on the go, it’s a good enough game that it should be played anytime.