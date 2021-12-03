Nintendo Switch Is Getting A Timeless Classic In ‘Paper Mario’

Paper Mario is a genuine classic. A perfect entry-level RPG, this turn-based adventure features Mario in a unique art style and setting where the entire world is made out of paper. Princess Peach has been kidnapped by Bowser once again, but he has also trapped the Star Spirits using the power of the Star Rod. It’s up to Mario to rescue the Princess and the Star Spirits and save the Mushroom Kingdom. Mario will travel all over the world meeting quirky characters, unique bosses, and exploring interesting lands with a variety of partners at his side.

Paper Mario was first released on the Nintendo 64, but now Nintendo is re-releasing it for their Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. Paper Mario is the latest Nintendo 64 game added to this service and Nintendo is hoping that with releases like Paper Mario it will be able to make a stronger case for fans to buy the expansion. The expansion is currently the only way to access Nintendo 64 games on the Switch.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Price: $50 (Yearly subscription)

Release Date: December 10 (12/10)

Genre: RPG

Developer: Intelligent Systems

Publisher: Nintendo

Rating: E

Where can I buy this: Only playable through Nintendo’s Online service

Single Player: Yes

Multiplayer: No

Early Access: No

Microtransactions: No