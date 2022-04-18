The partnership between Rocket League and NASCAR that began in 2021 was a perfect crossover opportunity between brand and game. Every car in NASCAR is designed to reach the highest speeds possible as they race one another, so why not take some of these same cars and give them rocket boosters so they can play soccer.

Now, the two sides are continuing this partnership into 2022 with Rocket League introducing a NASCAR themed Fan Pass. The NASCAR Fan Pass will give players cars, items, and more from some of their favorite NASCAR drivers, cars, and teams. Starting April 20, fans will be able to purchase the Fan Pass and gain access to the NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Toyota Camry. Alongside this they will also be able to choose from nine different decals including:

Front Row Motorsports #34 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

RFK Racing #17 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

Stewart-Haas Racing #4 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

Team Penske #12 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

Hendrick Motorsports #5 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Spire Motorsports #7 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Trackhouse Racing #1 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Richard Childress Racing #8 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Joe Gibbs Racing #19 (NASCAR Next Gen Toyota Camry Decal)

More information can be found in a Rocket League blog post explaining the fan pass and how it works.

The 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass will be available for 1100 Credits from April 20 through April 26. Throughout the year more NASCAR-themed items will be added automatically to players’ inventories thanks to the pass. Content drops can be expected around upcoming races and this first one will coincide with the GEICO 500 Race at Talladega.