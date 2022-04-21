‘Sonic Origins’ Is A Celebration Of Sonic’s History

Sonic the Hedgehog is as popular as he’s ever been. With a hit movie out in theaters and an all new open world video game on the way, it’s a great time to be a fan of the blue blur. On Wednesday, that excitement only increased with the official release date for Sonic Origins getting announced in a new trailer.

Sonic Origins is a love letter to fans of the original Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy on the SEGA Genesis plus Sonic CD. All four games have been packaged together in a singular collection pack and it looks like there will be an option to play each game in its original form or in a remastered anniversary edition. They even teased the ability to play as any of Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles, which might mean we can play as Tails or Knuckles in the original Sonic the Hedgehog. With a summer release date set for June, there’s a lot for Sonic fans to be excited about in the near future.

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Price: $40 (Digital only as of this moment)

Release Date: June 23

Genre: Platformer

Developer: SEGA

Publisher: SEGA

Rating: E

Where can I buy this: Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, Epic Games Store

Single Player: Yes

Multiplayer: Maybe

Early Access: No

Microtransactions: Unclear