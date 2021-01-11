The Star Wars universe is always expanding, and on Monday, we learned that this now means that Lucasfilm Games is coming back, too. The official Star Wars website shared on Monday that the property’s gaming elements will all officially fall under the Lucasfilm Games title moving forward:

StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal that Lucasfilm Games is now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future.

That includes new social media channels on Facebook and Twitter, as well as a sizzle reel highlighting Star Wars games from the not-too-distant past.

While no new titles were revealed, and just one LEGO Star Wars game on the calendar in 2021, it may not be huge news in the immediate sense. But as Ars Technica recalled, Lucasfilm Games is far from a new concept. The company made games as early as the 1970s while focusing on adventure titles for the PC. Lucasfilm Games was eventually folded into LucasArts, and when Disney bought Star Wars from George Lucas in 2012, this brought big changes for the company and its Star Wars games, including the never-finished Star Wars 1313, which gamers still mourn to this day.

That doesn’t mean that EA will stop making Star Wars games anytime soon. But the Lucasfilm Games branding and organizational structure is interesting, to say the least, and bodes well for gamers who hope the video game Star Wars universe plans to grow as quickly as the one currently germinating on Disney+.

