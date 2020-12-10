Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Joined The 99 Club In ‘Madden ’21’

Long one of the best tight end in the NFL, Travis Kelce has been at the core of the the league’s best offense with the Kansas City Chiefs for three years running. Up to this point, though, he had never earned the top honor in the virtual NFL world.

That honor, of course, is the “99 Club,” the shortlist of NFL athletes who have a perfect 99 rating in Madden.

The All-Pro finally saw his stats improve this week and joined the 99 Club, where he was greeted by another member: Chiefs teammate and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Earlier in the season, it was Kelce, not yet a member himself, who announced to Mahomes that he was in select company as a 99-rated quarterback. The QB returned the favor to one of his favorite targets in a video released by Madden on Thursday.

Through 12 games this season, Kelce has recorded 82 receptions for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns as the Chiefs have run out to the best record in football. In its announcement, the game makers said “Madden Ratings Adjustors took note of improvements in pass catching and run blocking and shifted his overall rating up to a 99.”

Kelce becomes just the third-ever Chief to join the 99 Club, alongside Mahomes and former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez.