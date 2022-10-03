Exploration and video games go hand in hand in many ways. While a lot of really great games push the player along a linear path, many of our favorites, and ones that we all talk about well after the credits roll, are the games that allow us to venture out into a unique world and create own experiences through exploration. It’s a tried and true method, but one that really feels amazing when it’s perfected. So far in 2022 we have three very distinct examples of exactly that.

This isn’t meant to be a theme of the year type post, but instead a chance to look back on a few games that have really left an impact by giving players something they really want. A chance to explore and discover on their own. Each game has done so in its own unique way and all of them have come from a different developer so everyone out there should be able to play at least one of these games.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring is not a particularly approachable game by any means because of its difficulty, but that hasn’t stopped it being a game where millions of players went into a notoriously difficult genre, bashed their head into a wall, and forced their way through its challenges. Why did they do that? Because they wanted to explore the world that From Soft had created. A world where over every hill there is something new for the player to discover.

The sense of wonder that Elden Ring creates is really unmatched. There is always something for the player to do, always a new place to explore, and always a new boss to take on. Despite the world being inexplicably huge, there is no part of it that felt empty. It’s extremely dense and what this created was a world where players all felt like they were discovering new things on their own and they would then rush to the internet to talk about it with others. Being on places like Twitter was really fun for Elden Ring when it first came out because everyone was discovering something new for the first time, and then there would be discussion around it.

Is this kind of exploration new? Not really. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild did something similar where it made the fun of the game be less about the plot and more about the exploration, but Elden Ring took that concept, threw some Dark Souls paint on it, and made one of the most beloved games of the year through exploration.

Tunic

There are many different ways that games try to have players explore, but the most common one is to put something interesting somewhere and make the player interested to go look at it. Tunic meanwhile approached exploration from an entirely different standpoint. It threw the player on a beach, started playing some music, and then told them to go figure it out themself. There is very little guidance in Tunic, forcing the player to explore not out of curiosity but instead to learn about the world they’re in. What is their mission? What are they trying to accomplish? All of that is learned through exploration.

Of course, throwing the player in a world without at least a tiny bit of guidance would leave them frustrated so it does need to create the curiosity to learn. Tunic manages to create curiosity through its NES style guidebook. Very little of it is readable to the player because it’s written in a language none of us can understand, but as the player collects pieces of it they learn more about everything. They’re completing the puzzle. Eventually, with every piece of the guide in hand, the player can unlock the true ending to the game in one of the most extravagant puzzles we’ve personally ever seen.

Tunic’s inspirations are obvious. The Legend of Zelda and FEZ are the most obvious ones, but few games perfect the idea of exploration in this way. When you explore the world of Tunic you’re not doing so to clear some achievement, or fill out a map, but just because you want to. Like we said about Elden Ring, the fun of Tunic is in the discovery.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3