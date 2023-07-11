This ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ Fighting Game Needs To Be Real

Back during the 90s things were just more simple in video games. Back before AAA budgets, cutscenes, and cinematic storytelling dominated the market we saw a lot more games that were unashamedly a video game first. This level of self-awareness allowed to developers not only be silly but try out new things, especially when they got their hands on an established license. This is how we got such weird and….delightful(?) games such as Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City, Pepsiman, and Street Fighter: The Movie arcade.

So when I saw a video today of someone recreating Whose Line is it Anyway? but as a fighting game for the SNES, I did not recoil in horror, but instead let out a gleeful shout because this was the exact kind of nostalgia I wanted it to be. The intro screen, the character select screen, the oddly good character models with poor everything else, it was beautiful and put me right back in 1998.

dont ask me why i did this but i turned Whose Line is it Anyway into a 90s fighting game pic.twitter.com/2yTMbIkvWc — dom nero (@dominicknero) July 10, 2023

All I can think after watching this is how much I want it to be a real thing, but exactly like this. Nobody should make a modern version of a Whose Line fighting game, they can play Street Fighter VI instead, but they should absolutely make one that would fit perfectly on the Super Nintendo. Since no developer in the world is going to do this, and the creators of Whose Line would probably never share their license for this, that means it’s up to the fans. Someone, make our dreams come true and let Wayne Brady fight Drew Carey in a bad video game.