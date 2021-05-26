Xbox And Bethesda Will Host A Showcase Together On June 13

E3 is quickly approaching and while it will be an entirely virtual event this year, that doesn’t mean we won’t get to see any video games. Many developers still plan to hold virtual showcases to give updates on upcoming titles, announce new ones, and give all of us gamers a reason to be excited.

While we’ve all known that Xbox would be having an event of some kind, we didn’t know when or what it would look like. On Wednesday they finally gave us some details. They’ll be hosting a virtual event alongside recently purchased Bethesda to give fans some insight into what’s on the horizon. It will be, as expected, entirely virtual and while they don’t mention E3 itself, we may as well consider it a part of that since it’s taking place between June 12 and June 15.

Hope you all can join us for our first ever @Xbox & @bethesda Games Showcase on June 13th. We have a 90 min show focused on games and celebrating the many dev teams (all working from home) for our fans around the world! 🙏🏻💚🙅🏼‍♂️🎮 https://t.co/UrM5Xn9Laz pic.twitter.com/apRy8m9cBd — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) May 26, 2021

It’s actually a brilliant idea to host Xbox and Bethesda at the same time. Bethesda has had an E3 press conference for years on their own, but Microsoft purchased them back in September and this is a chance to show that partnership on a grand scale.

This could also mean that we have some really exciting announcements on the way. Fans have been anticipating news on Elder Scrolls ever since they teased a title back in 2018, and we haven’t heard much about the Fallout franchise since Fallout 76‘s release. This has the opportunity to be one of the best events of the weekend, especially since we still know nothing about Nintendo or PlayStation’s plans for the E3 time period.