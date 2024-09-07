Barry Keoghan has a lot going on. Outside of keeping up with the Instagram account for Bratz, the Oscar-nominated actor is in a new movie, Bird, that just screened at the Toronto International Film Festival; he’s also reportedly dating pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter and starring in director Trey Edward Shults’ new movie and The Batman 2. But first, before he gets tWiStEd as The Joker, Keoghan has to share something important: how to pronounce his last name.

During an interview with Variety at TIFF, Keoghan was asked to “settle once and for all” how to say his last name. It’s Kee-oh-gan, not Keegan. But don’t feel too bad if you were pronouncing it wrong all this time, like Homer Simpson with Mrs. Crandall, I mean, Krabappel. “Some people get it wrong, I mean, even Irish people get it wrong,” he said. Ayo Edebiri would never!

You can watch the last name lesson here.

As for Bird, the Andrea Arnold film is described as a drama about “a distracted father (Barry Keoghan) and his lonely and imaginative 12-year-old daughter, Bailey (Nykiya Adams), who must seek attention (and adventure) elsewhere.” The film, which was acquired by Mubi, comes out in theaters on November 8.