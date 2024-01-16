Ayo Edebiri has already won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and an Emmy this year alone, and it’s only the beginning of January (somehow). But her most important role of the last two years has been her dedication to portraying an Irish citizen, also known as Ayo Edebiri.

Edebiri took home an Emmy last night for her role on The Bear, but she had to shout out to her “people” before the ceremony, and that’s the great nation of Ireland. If you are confused, then 1) Welcome to the internet! and 2) Edebiri is not from Ireland, but she has been having a lot of fun continuing the bit, especially on the red carpet.

“Shout out to my people!” Edebiri said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “Shout out to Derry! Shout out to Cork! Shout out to Killarney! Shout out to Dublin!” she added, covering all her bases. It seems that the more she denies being from Ireland, the more the people believe her, which is a fun problem to have.

Even though she has love for Ireland, Edebiri grew up in Boston, but she stands by her commitment to the Irish people. She left Twitter in 2023, but the actress confirmed that she is aware of the Irish-related memes. “I’m aware, generally, of my connection to Ireland. I’m aware,” she told ET. Cillian Murphy has yet to be reached for comment.

Ayo Edebiri shows support for Ireland at the #Emmys “Shout out to my people! Shout out to Derry! Shout out to Cork! Shout out to Killarney! Shout out to Dublin!”

pic.twitter.com/0AsSPSRgxn — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 15, 2024

(Via ET)