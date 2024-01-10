He was a boy ( who humps graves ). She was a girl ( who pissed off the Catholic Church ). Could I make it any more obvious?

Are Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Dating?

Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan and singer Sabrina Carpenter, who were first seen together last month, are reportedly dating. According to the Daily Mail, Keoghan was “set to go public with his rumored new girlfriend Sabrina at the Golden Globes on Monday, but ended up taking to the red carpet solo.” The actor was previously with Alyson Kierans, who he has a son with.

“Barry thought it was best that Alyson was the first to know about him and Sabrina so she wouldn’t be hurt if she found out on social media,” a source said. “He is spending a lot of time in the States… Alyson and Barry still communicate for the sake of [their son] Brando and he has been open about his new relationship.”

Keoghan addressed his relationship with Kierans in a GQ cover story (the same one where he revealed he almost died from flesh-eating disease). “She’s done a great job and she’s an incredible mother,” he said, but nothing more.

Carpenter opened for Taylor Swift during The Eras Tour, and will do so again when the tour resumes in February. If she takes Keoghan as her date, he can show off his dance moves.