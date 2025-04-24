Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week.

15. The Studio (Apple TV Plus) The first thing you should know about The Studio is that there’s diarrhea zombies. The second thing to know about The Studio is that the diarrhea zombies are actually from a fake movie within the show, an industry satire starring Seth Rogen. His character, Matt, is tasked with saving Continental Studios in an ever-changing industry. The stacked cast also includes Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Rebecca Hall, Olivia Wilde, Chase Sui Wonders, Catherine O’Hara, and Bryan Cranston. The Studio is one of the funniest shows of 2025. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 14. Dying for Sex (Hulu) Based on the acclaimed podcast, Dying for Sex follows Molly Kochan (played by the always-great Michelle Williams) who decides to leave her husband (Jay Duplass) after being diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer in order to explore her sexual desires for the first time. She’s joined on her journey of exploration by her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate). The heart-tugging comedy-drama series was created by Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, who also created New Girl. Watch it on Hulu

13. Your Friends and Neighbors (Apple TV Plus) Can you believe it’s been 10 years since Mad Men ended? On a related note, I could go for a Coke right about now. Anyway, Jon Hamm’s new show, Your Friends and Neighbors, has him playing a different kind of character than Don Draper: a hedge fund manager who gets fired and begins stealing from his neighbors’ homes, “only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.” The Your Friends and Neighbors cast also includes Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 12. Black Mirror (Netflix) Get a load of the cast for Black Mirror season 7: Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd, Tracee Ellis Ross, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Ben Bailey Smith, Issa Rae, Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Harriet Walter, Peter Capaldi, Lewis Gribben, Michele Austin, Paul Giamatti (!!!), Patsy Ferran, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, and Osy Ikhile, as well as Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry returning from Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Not bad! Watch it on Netflix

11. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) In the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (played by Elisabeth Moss) is pulled back into the fight to take down Gilead. She’s joined by Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley), while Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) attempts to reform society. It’s a story of hope, courage, and resilience in the pursuit of justice — timely! There’s also a sequel series on the horizon. Watch it on Hulu 10. Hacks (Max) The last time we checked in with Hacks, Deborah (played by Jean Smart) succeeded in her life-long dream to become a late-night host — but not without betraying her friend and writing partner Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who holds a secret over Deborah. And she’s not afraid to use it. Season 4 finds tensions between the two rising while working on the show. Watch it on Max

9. The Last of Us (Max) The Last of Us season 2 picks up five years after the season 1 finale, when Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) killed a bunch of Fireflies to save Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and then (to put it vaguely) lied to her. Now, they’re “drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.” Get ready for more Clickers, more heartbreak, and the introduction of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), one of the more polarizing characters in video game history. Watch it on Max 8. Companion (Max) The less you know about the plot of Companion, the better. But here’s the spoiler-free pitch: it’s a thriller-comedy that stars Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend. That’s it, that impressive cast is all you need to know. Sophie Thatcher is a star, folks. Watch it on Max

7. No. 1 Happy Family USA (Prime Video) Since wrapping up the Peabody-winning Ramy, comedian and actor Ramy Youssef has starred in Poor Things; gone on a sold-out standup tour (Taylor Swift is a fan); and advocated for Palestine. He also created #1 Happy Family USA, an animated series about a Muslim family living in America post-9/11. The satire finds humor in hardship — it’s as potent a premise as ever. Watch it on Prime Video 6. The Rehearsal (Max) The most brilliantly deadpan show on TV is back! The Rehearsal stars Nathan Fielder as a man on a mission to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. In season 2, the urgency of his project grows as he puts his resources toward an issue that affects us all: commercial aviation. It’s good to see that laptop harness again. Watch it on Max

5. Babygirl (Max) Max is the exclusive streaming home of Babygirl. Halina Reijn’s erotic thriller stars Nicole Kidman as a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a steamy affair with her much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson. Be sure to watch it with a cookie and glass of milk. Watch it on Max 4. Havoc (Netflix) An action movie from the guy who made The Raid starring Tom Hardy? Yeah, that’ll do. Gareth Evans’ Havoc follows a detective (Hardy) who must fight his way through the criminal underworld. There’s drug deals gone wrong, crooked politicians, and bone-crushing violence. Can I get a “let’s f*cking goooooooo”? (Let’s fucking goooooooo.) Watch it on Netflix

3. Étoile (Prime Video) Étoile is the new show from Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Set in New York City and Paris, the ballet drama follows the dancers and staff of two fictionial ballet companies, Le Ballet National in France and Metropolitan Ballet Theater in the United States, as they embark on an ambitious plan to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars. It’s a world ASP knows well: she used to be a dancer before focusing on her writing career. Watch it on Prime Video 2. You (Netflix) Sorry, Cardi B, but this is the final season of You. You can read all about what’s in store for Joe here, but let’s give it up for the latest addition to the cast, Madeline Brewer. The actress, who plays free-spirit bookseller employee Bronte, kills (no pun intended?) it in everything she’s in, especially The Handmaid’s Tale and Cam. “I think they do it really, really beautifully,” Brewer said about the final season of You, “I also think that the finale episode is one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of. I’m so proud of it.” Watch it on Netflix