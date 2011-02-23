10 Great Shows That Died After One Season

When a television show goes off the air after only one season we are left with some pretty big and unanswerable questions: Where do TV shows come from? What is their purpose while they are here on Earth? Where do they go when they get canceled?
While it might be hard to accept the loss of potential entertainment that is inevitable with the passing of a great show so soon after its incarnation, we can take solace in celebrating the life and not the death of these bright stars of the cathode ray tubes, however briefly they burned.
Do you remember when all of those advertisements went up everywhere that only featured a strange orange flag with a butterfly on them? No one seemed sure if they were promoting a band or a movie or if the gay community had suddenly decided to give up the rainbow. To this day many people never fully connected the butterfly flag campaign to the show Kings that lived and died on NBC in 2009. I am just going to bet right now that the guy who was in charge of the flag campaign is not working there any more.
I can see how the producers of Kings thought they had a surefire hit. A show based on a Bible story done in the style of Battle Star Galactica with Ian McShane, the dynamo actor who made Deadwood more than just a show of cussing cowboys. How could it miss? Most Americans love the Bible, most nerds love BSG and anyone who can actually handle the swearing loves Deadwood. What NBC didn’t realize is that Bible-loving America hates nerds, nerds hate the Bible, and people who were actually into Deadwood are a bunch of pretentious assholes who can’t put their support behind anything that doesn’t have at least one rape per episode.
Kings followed the exploits of David, a young soldier in the city of Shiloh, a fictional city set in a parallel universe that combined the worlds of Princess Diana with (I meant to use a female example from the bible here, but it turns out there are like no chicks in that whole thing). This alternative future was in some weird political landscape where the entire world split into two different countries that bordered each other, spoke the same language, and shared all kinds of the same customes and traditions. Imagine if Canada all of the sudden took over a bigger chunk of the world and went to war with us. Now go rent the movie Canadian Bacon directed by Michael Moore. Go on, I’ll wait here.
While I would have loved to see this show continue, I wasn’t surprised when it got a smooth stone to the forehead. Basing a show off the Bible is a maddeningly problematic proposition. There wasn’t a whole lot of inspiring stories left for King David anyway. Although it would have been great to see who played Bathsheba in season 2. It would have almost been worth it for a good bathing on the roof scene.
Sometime in the early part of the millennium Joss Whedon sat down in a pitch meeting. Everyone was waiting expectantly for the creator of the runaway hit Buffy the Vampire Slayer to give them the next lump of gold in the form of tongue-in-cheek genre programming. Joss leaned back in his chair stared at the hungry faces and said just two words: “Space Western!” Then he did jazz hands.
I don’t have much more to add to the tirade of internet whining that has gone on about this show and its subsequent cancellation. I enjoyed it, but I’m loathe to defend Joss. The guy is either a science fiction pioneer or a schlocky hack depending on your relationship with Sarah Michelle Geller’s breasts.
Firefly was a much better show than Buffy (I said it). Following the exploits of Malcolm Reynolds and the crew of Serenity, the show was original, funny, and had a surprisingly catchy theme song. The whole Firefly exercise was worth it if only for this one joke from the second season of Castle.
Firefly is pretty fun and it seems to be permanently on the Netflix Watch instantly list. I suggest waiting one day till you are home from work sick and then just watching it front to back, dipping in and out of consciousness as your body requires.
People REALLY didn’t like this show. It aired after the last season of The Sopranos which may have accounted for some of the bad feelings that the show never could quite shake (nothing like an abrupt cut to black to make you not very interested in investing your time in a new show). Despite being created by David Milch, the man who gave birth to such undeniable hits as Deadwood and NYPD Blue, America came together and collectively cast this show out much the same way we did with Yahoo Serious in the ’90s.
The thing is, I think it is one of the better shows to ever be on television. Much like Deadwood, the ensemble cast was a complicated tapestry of connections and interactions and the metaphysical aspects of the show were strange and challenging without being meta or preachy.
Episode 6 of the show is where the whole thing really kicks into weird overdrive with a scene where all the characters are basically standing around looking at each other as John — the alien Jesus sent to live amongst them — repositions them and programs them with cryptic fortune cookie instructions. Who can’t relate to that? (America raises its hand.)
I know this will be hard for anyone who has only seen his films from the last dozen years, but Steven Soderbergh used to be a great director. He used to do wonderful movies that were fun to watch and actually made sense. One of those movies was called Out of Sight. It was based on an Elmore Leonard novel and starred George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, as well as about a dozen up-and-coming actors. It was great.
So great that it got a spin-off TV show based off of J.Lo’s character. In the series she was played by Carla Gugino, whose breasts have brought joy to millions of Americans. She played the titular (ha!) character Karen Sisco: a tough-ass lady who was looking for love in all the wrong places. Her wise-cracking father was re-imagined by Robert Forster, who at the time was just beginning to realize his big Jackie Brown comeback wasn’t going so well. The show was canceled after 7 episodes but was able to later rerun all 10 on USA.
Fun side note: There are currently no plans to ever release this show on DVD. I don’t really have the energy to start a grassroots effort or anything, but I did make this GIF below from the pilot episode, so that’s something.
Doesn’t life just seem better when Eric Stoltz is around? It’s hard to say why exactly. It’s not like he’s that warm of a character. In a warmness contest he’d have a hard time coming in before Jay Mohr (most unlikable famous person ever), but whenever the Stoltz man rears his coppered head I can’t help but feel like everything is going to be ok.
Caprica was the Syfy prequel to the (relatively speaking) giant hit Battlestar Galactica. It utilized cheesy Syfy-style special effects to tell the story of how the Cylons (androids who later decide to stick it to earthlings) were created. Despite looking like it was made as a senior animation project whenever the Cylon is on screen, the story was totally solid. There was also a virtual reality video game world that players started to treat like real life (which would seem more far fetched if I hadn’t just come out of a 3 week World of Warcraft binge to find all of my pets had entered into some kind of Battle Royale where amazingly only the canary survived).
Caprica was also Alessandra Torressani’s big coming out party. (Unless you count her being the first incarnation of Ann Veal on Arrested Development. Torressani only played Ann for one episode and then was replaced by Mae Whitman who is now on Parenthood and who, up until today, I actually thought WAS Alessandra Torresani minus a month or two of P90X.) But anyway this was Alessandra’s big moment to shine. And when I say shine I mean shine like the moon. She is the very definition of moonfaced. I swear I can see Neil Armstrong’s footprints on her forehead.
Bryan Fuller can’t quite make a show stick. His cheeky brand of magical realism seems to make for the perfect example of limited-run shows. Start with a complicated but interesting concept ,add in some kooky characters, run through some fun yet increasingly unbelievable storylines and then BOOM! We’re out before things get too repetitive.
Although Fuller’s two other shows (Dead Like Me and Pushing Dasies) are disqualified for their second weak seasons, WonderFalls gets in after being canceled after 14 episodes. The story followed the adventures of Jane Tayler, a post grad philosophy student who begins working in the gift shop at Niagara Falls as a way to avoid her looming future. But when inantimate objects from the gift shop start giving her instructions, things get a little wacky!
Besides being almost the same plot to The Son of Sam murders, this show was really delightful and benefited from the creative touch of Todd Holland (who immediately went on to create Malcolm in the Middle).
Oh Claire Danes. For those of us who were in high school at the time this little beauty of a show came out you played an important role. Girls wanted your eating disorder and boys just wanted to have awkward make out sessions with you. No one show so perfectly describes what it was like to be a teenager in the ’90s. The sweaters were so big! The sleeves were always falling over your hands! What were we supposed to do?
My So-Called Life also gave us the pouty-faced gift of Jared Leto, who would later go on to to melt our hearts as Angel Face in Fight Club and then destroy all goodwill towards him by forming the band 30 Seconds to Mars. Leto’s later rock stardom was alluded to in the episode where after their lead singer has a fit of stage fright, Jared steps up and sings the Ramones’ “I Wanna Be Sedated” to a group of enraptured teens.
I am not sad the show didn’t continue because it was pretty clear that Angela was going to kill herself in the next few seasons. Who wants to see that?
The show that launched a dozen careers! Judd Apatow produced this wonderful highschool drama set in 1980 (which we all know is still technically in the ’70s as the 80s didn’t start ’til almost 1983). There is literally not one of the shows titular Freaks or Geeks who did not go on to have a succesful career in television or film. Even Sam Levine got to be a killer Jew in Inglourious Basterds.
This show is often cited as proof that the fat cats who operate television studios don’t have the foresight to stand behind artistic success without the accompanying Neilsen ratings. And while that may be true, there is something perfect about the short run that this show was given. Its success in the face of cancellation seems to coincide well with the idea of being a loser in high school and then growing up to be James Franco. And really isn’t that what we are all secretly hoping happens? Especially Seth Rogen.
Donal Logue has been looking for the right vehichle ever since The Tao of Steve (oh man talk about one hit wonders: what the hell happened to Jenniphr Goodmam, director of Tao? It’s her ONLY IMDb credit! Her career is as MIA as the letter “e” from her first name.) And Terriers looked like it was going to be his launchboard from character actor to leading man. Alas, it was not to be.
Terriers received mixed reviews upon its launch but there was a general amelioration of opinions as the show continued. The half-hearted procedural aspect of the show began to take a back seat to the more dramatic story lines all while following a season-long plot that was well developed and actually reached a resolution. It’s clear from the ending (completely lifted from The 25th Hour) that the show’s future was in jeopardy. I like to think that the reason the show was canceled was because the characters decided to flee to Mexico, thus making the show impossible to continue (shut up Weeds, no one is talking to you).
I think had the show come out a few years ago while FX was still trafficking in the likes of Nip/Tuck and Rescue Me, Terriers’ gritty realism would have been a welcome deviation from the channel’s increasingly fantastical programming, but when drawing against the slightly similar but infinitely better Justified, Terriers really didn’t have much of a shot. But don’t feel bad Donal, I don’t see Lights Out doing much better.
Louis CK (whose last name is actually Szeckenenfdjs) is the undisputed king of stand-up at the moment. No other comedian is receiving the same level of both popular and critical acclaim that the portly Mexican immigrant (yup) receives for his stand up performances and his current show, Louie, on FX.
Louis CK’s first show, Lucky Louie, was a different incarnation that appeared for a short run on HBO. This was an incredibly divisive show. If I could boil it down to a reductive Hollywood equation, it had the live performance aspect and intensely offensive humor of Mr. Show while tapping into the blue collar saga of Roseanne. The sets were built extremely shallow so that at any given moment the audience was only a few dozen feet away from the actors.
The other thing that this show had going for it was that we finally got to see Pamela Adlon (who up till then you had just heard as the voice of Bobby on King of the Hill). She has since gone on to be the best thing about the weird wet dream that is Californication.
In the end, the sitcom format mixed with outrageous humor — the very thing that made this show unique –was probably the nail in its coffin. CK’s new show is much more Seinfeldian in its use of stand-up to frame vignette story lines, although — amazingly enough — the general tone seems to have gotten markedly darker than the already depressing Lucky Louie. It all seems to be working since the new show was just picked up for a second season (thus disqualifying it from this list), but for my money, I’d sure like to see Mr. CK back on HBO.
What about Daybreak? That show with Taye Diggs about his day repeating over and over? I liked it anyway…
Terriers was great, I’m going to miss it. Wish I would have seen Journeyman on here, maybe even Life on Mars. Freaks and geeks is another very missed show.
What about durrr? What about DURRRRR? What about HURRRRRRRRR?
you really nailed down my pretentious love of rapes in every episode.
Soderbergh has made some seriously great films in the past dozen years. Fuck, Traffic & Che were brilliant. Pull the dick out of your eyes and stop talking like every other NYU clown. You’re a fucking jerk, Kirk. You can have that one. I wrote it specially for you.
Sincerely,
Chuck Buttsteak
It’s “Goodman”, not “Goodwin”. And she’s an alumni of yours so you can probably find her given handjobs in battery park for the chance to write a terrible blog post about shit that’s beyond her comprehension. Book. Roasted.
Wut about that ESPN series Play Makers. That show was pretty sick
Finally! I knew that John from Cincinnati was enjoyable. For all these years I’ve thought that I just had weird and terrible tastes because I was the only one on the planet who wanted a second season. Hooray for Uproxx and hooray for me!
Ill give you traffic, but if I had to sit through Che again I’d probably push the dick further into my eye so I could puncture my brain. With the dick. That was in my eye. The ol dick eye.
Idiot.
This is a safe place for all John From Cincinnati fans. Let’s hug.
And what about Rubicon ??
What about the fact that “the show is often sited(sp) as proof that . . . ” should read cited instead on the Freaks and Geeks write up?
Oh, also Nightmare Cafe. Look it up.
George Cloney and Claire Daines? Did Dan Quayle write this shit?
Jesus, Kings. I thought I dreamt that.
Caprica ? seriously ? What about Day Break, or even SGU ?
Good list, though I disagree with you about Louie. I like the new show better.
I’d have thrown Undeclared on there as a replacement, but all these things are subjective, anyway.
Nickjaa brings up some good points, though.
undeclared
I’d add “Profit”. If the FX Network had existed back then, it would have run for a few years.
Louis CK sucks
Never saw Profit but some prelim research shows that a. you are probably right, looks awesome and b. it is incredibly hard to download on the internet. Used DVDs on their way from Amazon.
I must say, I agree with almost all of these,(read: the ones I’ve seen) but in my opinion, it’s missing Studio 60. I wear those DVD’s out on the regular.
Good list though.
Ummm… Bridget Loves Bernie?
Carla Gugino has the most perfect breasts in the world. Anyone that has seen Sin City can verify that.
No mention of Secret Girlfriend on Comedy Central?
/ducks
Kings was 2009. Fact check, please.
Amelioration? Who’s the pretentious rape-lovin’ C**ks***er now?
TV Funhouse is still missed.
This was an entertaining article but Jesus Christ man, you had many, many, MANY typos, lots of incorrect information and that’s the stuff that people haven’t pointed out. You’re getting paid to do this, right? Do you think people that make cars can get away with making them wrong?
This week’s Castle also featured Castle’s mother going to a spa and when he asked her about it, she said “You haven’t heard of the Serenity?” Cue smirk and cocked eyebrow from Nathan Fillion.
I was willing to let “YOU’RE relationship with S.M. GELLER’s breasts” slide, but then I got to “Gugina” and “Cloney”.
You write for Seltzer & Friedberg, don’t you Kirk?
*prays that ‘Mike & Molly’ will be on this list next year*
Are you saying that the second season of Pushing Daisies wasn’t good?
Because I am very protective of that show and I will fight you.
RUN, Kirk! RUN FOR YOUR LIFE!!!
I didn’t make it to the second season of Pushing Daisies. But if you want to fight we can go at it. I could use the exercise.
Also I have no excuse for the spelling mistakes except that I wrote this article while on heavy duty pharmaceuticals, so we are all just lucky that I actually wrote about TV shows and not just different types of bread.
Typos have been fixed but the record of them will live on forever in these comments. Thank you all for vindicating my 8th grade English teacher and her assertions that my inattention to detail would one day ruin my life.
As for Studio 60, I really like that show as well, but its portrayal of a sketch comedy show that is completely devoid of humor reminded me so much of the actual SNL that it just got too depressing to stand.
Also I realized that I forgot to include “That’s My Bush” which was one of the funniest shows ever to only get 8 episodes.
Flashfoward?
Kirk: did you think the piemaker in ‘Daisies’ was the wettest, dullest, lamest leading character in recent TV history?
If so, do NOT let Patty know that.
Nobody remembers it but Knights of Prosperity on ABX was one of the best sitcoms around
@Watanabex Only smart enough for Mencia jokes I see
What about Life? I know it lasted 32 episodes, but it just ended without resolving.
Caprica and Wonder Falls were bad shows. Caprica had its moments but was too much a soap opera and every virtual reality scene just brought the show to a thudding halt. Wonder Falls, arrrgghhh, I somehow made it through two episodes and felt like I deserved a Presidential Medal of Freedom for my efforts. 60% snark + 40% uber-annoying quirkiness = That Show.
Otherwise, pretty decent list. Props for Karen Sisco. I would have included Rubicon and the early Fox show Flying Blind (for a brief time Tea Leoni was the most gorgeous person I’d ever seen on television).
Sons and daughters never gets any love with a freaking awesome cast..
I am a huge Aaron Sorkin fan, and loved Studio 60 when it first aired. I have it on DVD and permanently in my streaming Netflix. I recently got my wife to watch it, and after EVERY episode, she says “I can’t believe this was canceled!” NBC dropped the ball on this only because they didn’t want to have two shows about sketch comedy on the same network, and that is why I resent 30 Rock…
“and people who were actually into Deadwood are a bunch of pretentious assholes who can’t put their support behind anything that doesn’t have at least one rape per episode.” Guilty as charged bitch. You forgot the injun beheadings and the whore cuttin’.
What about “Models Inc” on Fox???
@Moose I have watched the scene where Dan Doherty fights the Captain in the thoroughfare like 50 times. The grimmest grittiest parts of that show are my manna from heaven.
I 100% agree with John from Cincinatti! It was brilliant.
John From Cincinnati didn’t suffer from the Sopranos ending, it suffered from Deadwood not coming back for another season…and 3/4 of the cast of Deadwood being on it, which made all the Deadwood fans (pretentious or not) wonder: “why didn’t they just do another season of Deadwood instead of this piece of trash?” and violently turn against the show. Everyone who wasn’t in Deadwood, with the exception of Ed O’Neill (the original Swearingen)and the girl surfer (who played a girl surfer) didn’t really seem to fit their roles, so any scenes that weren’t entirely Ed O’Neill or all Deadwood alumni felt awkward or out of sync.
Not on this list but was god damn hilarious was
– Dog Bites Man
Legit impressed that Kings was the first one. Before I started the slide show, I said “I bet they won’t have Kings, those fools” to nobody in particular. Pleasantly surprised. NBC is terrible at promoting the right shows.
My additions:
Robbery Homicide Division. Tom Sizemore before he went nuts.
EZ Streets. More Joe Pantoliano is always a good thing.
American Gothic. How can anyone not love a show where Gary Cole plays The Devil?
Also, I want to second Profit. If it were on today, it would be on Showtime as a companion to Dexter, and get lots of Emmy nominations (although it wouldn’t actually win).
@JFC Sucks
I disagree about the other actors EXCEPT the kid who played Sean yost, the healed surfer. That kid sucked. I know he was a non actor who Milch cast for his surfing ability but the kid delivered his lines like a wet bag of cement. I just embraced it and decided that there was some backstory where he got hit in the head with a surfboard and that is why he talked that way.
And how awesome was it to see Zack Morris and Dylan McKay in the same show! It’s like my early teen years’ homo erotic dreams all coming true!