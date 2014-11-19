The Story Of How The Man Behind Motown’s Sound Conspired To Kill His Family For Money

It was September 16, 1985. Doctors struggled to insert a tracheotomy tube back into Trevor Horn’s throat. It had almost been an hour, and the 13-month old with the underdeveloped lungs was suffering from a severe lack of oxygen. If it took any longer for the staff at Children’s Hospital National Medical Center to re-insert the tube, he would die. Finally, after an hour of work, the tube was back in place. Unfortunately, the damage was already done: Trevor — the son of famed Motown producer and engineer Lawrence Horn — was a quadriplegic.
Crime can have many points of origin. This is just one.
Lived about 10 minutes from Silver Spring (not “Springs”) during this time. The Washington Post covered it pretty extensively. You just knew Horn was guilty, and it was only a matter of time before the police had enough evidence. The videotaping himself in California, specifically showing the date and time, was so painfully obvious even back then.
Great article. I was just curious who the family member from A Different World was.
1.why did horn get a piece of the pie from the sale?
2.What kind of spiritual adviser was perry?
This story is of a very real nature and is one that was told to my by the sister of Millie Maree I am shocked to read it though. God always has the last say so and The Lord’s Judgment and will be done. God bless this family who has suffered and lost so very much and may the peace that surpasses all understanding be with them, in Jesus name.