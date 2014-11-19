The Story Of How The Man Behind Motown’s Sound Conspired To Kill His Family For Money

It was September 16, 1985. Doctors struggled to insert a tracheotomy tube back into Trevor Horn’s throat. It had almost been an hour, and the 13-month old with the underdeveloped lungs was suffering from a severe lack of oxygen. If it took any longer for the staff at Children’s Hospital National Medical Center to re-insert the tube, he would die. Finally, after an hour of work, the tube was back in place. Unfortunately, the damage was already done : Trevor — the son of famed Motown producer and engineer Lawrence Horn — was a quadriplegic.

Crime can have many points of origin. This is just one.