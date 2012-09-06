It’s only a few weeks before Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master hits theaters (September 21st for San Franciscans like myself, check your local listings), and Miramax is celebrating the release by releasing these 10 awesome, high-res shots from There Will Be Blood. They’re pretty great if you like pretty pictures, and who doesn’t like pretty pictures? Everyone does. That doesn’t make you a photographer though, so just cool it with the still lifes, there, Ansel Instagram. Yeah, I don’t know what I’m talking about anymore either. Anyway. Daniel Day Lewis. Oil fires. Cool.
Whoa, relax, Derrick!
Who knows how many priests Daniel Day Lewis killed in preparation for this role? I bet it was more than one. The guy is method. I heard in acting school, he literally ripped a guy’s face off, just as an exercise.
I think it would be cool if you had a big globe like that that opened, and inside there were Skittles.
Seriously though, you think Daniel Day Lewis has ever killed anyone?
I wouldn’t light that if I were you.
A headbutt is sign language for “hello.” Try it on a deaf person, they love it when people try to understand them.
See? What have I told you about buttoning the top button? It’s movie shorthand for “weirdo.” Means you’re either a drunk, a schizo, or you’re otherwise at the end of your rope.
Paul Dano’s acting improved almost as fast as Channing Tatum’s. I don’t know what happened between that and this, but he sucked in Little Miss Sunshine.
10 Amazing Pictures from There Will Be Blood
Do you know how many men Daniel slept with to prepare for Lincoln? A lot, I assume.
I heard he went into a Baltimore Best Buy and just started freeing employees.
Relevant
The answer to your question: He most certainly has killed a man.
As a matter of fact, Daniel Day-Lewis would only do the role as long as they were willing to sacrifice a human life.
Paul Dano’s stuntman for the final scene in the film will be greatly missed by his family and friends. RIP
DD-L once slaughtered a pig in preparation for Gangs of New York. The victim’s husband was heard remarking “Yeah she was a pretty big woman but it’s not like she was morbidly obese or anything.”
I heard he even dewskitched an Irish mumper for blabbing to a blue bottle, or, at least, that’s the scuttlebutt in the stir.
I would love to see DDL just cut loose and do a Smokey and The Bandit remake or something. If he wants a challenge, he could play both Smokey, and the Bandit.
Broseph, I want Obama to preside over the ceremony when I gay marry this comment.
I’m on board with this. I want to see him in a Will Ferrel sports comedy about dressage.
How many scalps you think he collected during his research for Last of the Mohicans? I bet enough to fill a bears tanned and cured stomach.
This is probably well known trivia, but I’m too lazy to Google it: Anyone know what DDL did with the eye he carved out of himself to prepare for Gangs of New York? And the name of the drifter he plucked his new one from, optic nerve still attached, pausing only to turn it back on the man, so his last sight was his own horrified visage?
I’m absolutely, viscerally disgusted that you think drifters have names.
yo chill my mom is a drifter
Speaking of C-Tates, I finally saw Haywire. Gia Carano is hot. But anyway, your boyeeee was adorable.
“Daniel, when I said that I wanted you to seriously beat a guy in a bowling alley, I just meant that you should get the highest score.”
I’d like to see some type of Meta-Comedy where DDL (during the making of TWBB) gets stuck in his role of Daniel Plainview. Madness Ensues.
DDL wanted to do stand-up comedy but Liam Neeson stole his AIDS joke.
DDL insisted that the make-up department made Lincoln’s beard by delivering the ol’ Abraham Lincoln’s Beard every day
the Rusty Trombone was just for shits and giggles
Jesus Christ, that derrick joke is so stupidly funny.
Mustache Mustache Mustache Mustache Mustache