10 Amazing Pictures from There Will Be Blood

#Paul Thomas Anderson
Senior Editor
09.06.12 21 Comments

It’s only a few weeks before Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master hits theaters (September 21st for San Franciscans like myself, check your local listings), and Miramax is celebrating the release by releasing these 10 awesome, high-res shots from There Will Be Blood. They’re pretty great if you like pretty pictures, and who doesn’t like pretty pictures? Everyone does. That doesn’t make you a photographer though, so just cool it with the still lifes, there, Ansel Instagram. Yeah, I don’t know what I’m talking about anymore either. Anyway. Daniel Day Lewis. Oil fires. Cool.

Whoa, relax, Derrick!
Who knows how many priests Daniel Day Lewis killed in preparation for this role? I bet it was more than one. The guy is method. I heard in acting school, he literally ripped a guy’s face off, just as an exercise.
I think it would be cool if you had a big globe like that that opened, and inside there were Skittles.
Seriously though, you think Daniel Day Lewis has ever killed anyone?
I wouldn’t light that if I were you.
A headbutt is sign language for “hello.” Try it on a deaf person, they love it when people try to understand them.
See? What have I told you about buttoning the top button? It’s movie shorthand for “weirdo.” Means you’re either a drunk, a schizo, or you’re otherwise at the end of your rope.
Paul Dano’s acting improved almost as fast as Channing Tatum’s. I don’t know what happened between that and this, but he sucked in Little Miss Sunshine.
[Miramax]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Thomas Anderson
TAGSDANIEL DAY-LEWISMIRAMAXpaul thomas andersonSET PHOTOSTHERE WILL BE BLOOD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP