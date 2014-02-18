10 Things You Might Not Know About ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ On Its 25th Anniversary

In celebration of Bill and Ted’s most excellent adventure — and the possibility of a third film — here are 10 facts you might not know about the radical cult comedy.
1. Bill and Ted’s time machine phone booth was given away as a contest prize. The defunct Nintendo Power Magazine used the phone booth from the movie as prize when it was promoting the Bill & Ted game for NES. The lucky winner was Kenneth Grayson, who according to Reddit, became an instant celebrity in his neighborhood and has used the booth for sex on at least two occasions. Most excellent, Kenneth!
2. Eddie Van Halen was down for joining the Wyld Stallyns. In the movie, Bill and Ted admit that they need Eddie Van Halen to make their garage band better. The studio never approached Eddie about doing a cameo, but the rock star jokingly said he would have joined the band if somebody had asked.
3. The filmmakers didn’t give a sh*t about Doctor Who. The script was originally written with Bill and Ted time-traveling in a 1969 Chevy Van, but the filmmakers thought it would come off as a rip-off of Back To The Future. The van was switched out for a phone booth without concern that Doctor Who used a police phone booth as its time machine. (Why are people only using cars and phone booths to time-travel, how about a photo booth or pontoon boat? Kudos to Hot Tub Time Machine for breaking the mold.)
4. Napoleon’s waterslide presentation was a map of the French invasion of Russia. During Napoleon’s presentation at the end of the movie Ted looks up and says, “I don’t think it’s gonna work.” He was actually right, because if you look closer at the maps you can see that Napoleon was laying out the French invasion of Russia, which ended in a horrible defeat for him.
5. The “Ziggy Pig” ice cream dish is a reference to a comic book character. The name of the giant ice cream dish comes from a comic book put out by Timely Comics — which later became Marvel. The award that is given to Napoleon upon finishing the dish was based on the ice cream award by Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlor, upon successfully finishing their double-sized banana split, the “Pig Through.”
I played the shit out of the Bill & Ted computer game.
As did I. Be excellent!
“Party on dudes!”
The only Abe Lincoln that counts!
I wonder if Joan of Arc was actually hot, or Napoleon really loved ice cream and water slides.
the great mysteries of our generation
I bet if they do make Bill and Ted 3, the recurring joke is going to be “What’s a phone booth?”
Clone High…goddammit I miss you…
DO YOU MIND? Some of us are trying to bang Catherine the Great here!
…or should I say Catherine the So-So?
I thought Clone High was just a TV show. Did they make a movie too?
3 greatest 1-season cancellations of the modern era: Firefly, Freaks and Geeks, Clone High.
I’ll never get to know how they unfroze John Stamos in time for all those Oikos commercials.
They did. And Will Forte did the voice Abe Lincoln for both.
I’ll never getting tired of posting this in any thread HERE GOES
I HAVE YOUR BABY IN ME GIRAFFE.
One of my favorite movie so far.
The pants on that dude who won the phone booth.
The pants.
Yeah, you know there’s something wrong when you can put your hand in your pocket up to the elbow. That, or it’s 1990-ish.
Full disclosure: I had those pants. I’m still self-conscious of my forearms.
Station.
“Sorry Missy… I mean Mom.”
San Dimas High School Football Rules!!!
I remember the phone booth giveaway, I thought they had that going on on the back of the cereal too. I wanted that shit bad.
Damn, here I was thinking all these years that the phone booth was a not so subtle nod to doctor who
I always liked the fan theory that Rufus was the last scion, born of virgin birth to Bethany Sloane and named after Rufus Jesus’ 13th apostle but was left out of the bible because he was black.
Very plausible Duchess as Rufus and the golf loving Priest are played by the same man.
Could be a sign from last scion.
Want to find out what George carlin was really like or how good a kisser keanu is? Then you will love our excellent adventure with Diane Franklin then… At [retroladyland.blogspot.co.uk]