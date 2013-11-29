10 Movie-Related Things I’m Thankful for This Year

I don’t plan on working very hard today, but one thing I can do is write a themed listicle, or else these blogging slacks wouldn’t be worth their pleats. We cover a lot of the negative here on FilmDrunk, but Thanksgiving, as the title might suggest, is a time for giving thanks. For being grateful for what you have and expressing the appreciation for things you too often take for granted.
This being a movie site, I thought I’d offer you, in no particular order, the 10 movie-related things that I’m most thankful for this year. Feel free to add your own in the comments! (I don’t actually care, but hey, interactivity!)
1. The December Movie Season
In addition to Jesus’s birthday (or at least, the day we celebrate Jesus’s birth in order to properly co-opt the pagan tree-dancing festival), this December brings us a new Martin Scorsese movie, a new Spike Jonze movie, a new Coen Brothers movie, a new David O. Russell movie, and a new Alexander Payne movie (it opened in November in a few territories but I’m still counting it), not to mention Out of the Furnace and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. Sheesh, did I miss any? Even if they all turn out shitty, how awesome is that? Even people who like Peter Jackson’s three-hour elf porn snoozefests have something to be happy about.
Who could’ve guessed back when he was making Fool’s Gold with Kate Hudson that Matthew McConaughey would, in 2012-2014, become a sought after actor who picks great projects? I sure as hell didn’t. But between Mud, Dallas Buyers Club, Magic Mike, Killer Joe, and hopefully Wolf of Wall Street, Interstellar, and True Detective, the dude is on an epic tear. My only question is how, when he was stuck out on that island with no food in Mud, he still found time to shave his chest. It’s a McConaughey miracle.
3. Megan Ellison
It seems like a very small thing, but having someone in the movie business who actually seems to take pride in the product they’re selling and not just the money it makes is a rare and beautiful thing (oh, is it her daddy’s money? DON’T CARE.). In her young career she’s already had a hand in bringing us True Grit, The Master, Zero Dark Thirty, Killing Them Softly, Spring Breakers, The Spectacular Now, and the upcoming Her, American Hustle, and Foxcatcher. I mean, she’s helped get so many good movies made that I almost forgive her for The Bling Ring and Inside the Mind of Charles Swan (no more Coppola kid movies, plz, Megan).
4. Lars Von Trier
A rack focus shot of semen dripping down a woman’s leg that transitions to her father on his deathbed? Lars, you perverted Danish genius. Do I want to watch a full four or five hours of Lars’ porn comedy epic? I’m not sure. But as Hansel might say, “The fact that he’s making it? I respect that.”
I don’t throw around the word “life-changing” very often as it relates to movies, but Act of Killing is honestly the closest I’ve seen. There’s good, and then there’s once-in-a-lifetime good.
6. The Characters James Franco Has Played This Year
All credit to my friend Eric Snider for pointing this out, but this pleases me to no end:
Alien, Gator Bodine, The Wizard of Oz, Hugh Hefner, and James Franco. I love that. It’s so perfectly James Franco. Also, did I mention “Gator Bodine” was a character written by Sylvester Stallone, for a Jason Statham movie? Homefront damn near deserves its own separate entry.
7. That Not Every Acclaimed Film Was Directed by a White Dude This Year
Historically, the academy tends to like their race movies directed by white dudes, depicting racism being solved by white people – Crash, The Blind Side, Mississippi Burning, A Time To Kill, The Help, etc. etc. etc. Who knows what will happen at the Oscars, but at least some black directors got their critical due this year, but it Lee Daniels for The Butler, Steve McQueen for 12 Years a Slave, or Ryan Coogler for Fruitvale Station. I know I’m the lead dissenting voice on 12 Years a Slave (and I stand by that), but I’d still rather see a black director try to work through his own historical issues than have some white kid fresh out of NYU do it for him like usual.
8. Premium Scripted Television
It’s good to know that while network TV is a horror show and the History Channel is like watching an old man slowly lose his marbles (“I dunno, we thought it was cute when grandpa was super into WWII, but lately he just sits around muttering about ghosts and bigfoot…”), the pay channels continue to bring it. I have minor gripes with Homeland an even minorer gripes with Masters of Sex, but God damn, Homeland, Masters of Sex, Boardwalk Empire, Eastbound and Down, and Ja’Mie crushed it so hard this year that I nearly forgot to count the days until Game of Thrones comes back. And good God, True Detective looks incredible. It really sucks that we don’t have those everyone’s-seen-it cultural touchstones to bring us together as a society anymore, but as long as we’re going to be a completely fractured broken mirror of divisiveness, it’s nice that my particular niche demo has some pretty great TV, full of nudity, wit, and artistic merit while the drop out Walmart shoppers are off sack-tapping each other watching duck hunters play grabass or whatever the hell that show is about. Yeah, that was one of the nose-thumbingest culture-snob sentences I’ve ever written, but I’m typing this from Fresno right now so I’m allowed.
9. The Death of Bad 3D and Shakey Cam
When the final numbers were in, Catching Fire didn’t quite set the record for all-time openings for non 3D films, falling just $2.5 million behind the Dark Knight Rises and a hair behind The Dark Knight. Still, Chris Nolan was a big-time auteur with the clout to tell the studio no on 3D, even though they no doubt desperately wanted those premium-priced tickets to pad their numbers. It’s kind of a big deal that a tentpole sequel with a no-name director (Francis Lawrence) like Catching Fire said no to pointless 3D. Meanwhile, directors who still want to try to do something new with 3D, like Cuarón did with Gravity, were rewarded by the market (with 3D accounting for 80% of Gravity’s record opening weekend). I could stand to do without 3D altogether, but at least it feels like we’re almost to the point where supply isn’t trying to dictate demand.
10. Marvel Nearly Killing the Dark-and-Gritty Superhero Era
Because he’s so good at what he does, Christopher Nolan kind of tricked everyone into thinking that dour, gritty, depressive superheroes were what people wanted to see for a few years there. Done right, the dark superhero movie can be great, but it was a bad trend. These are still buff dudes in capes beating people up we’re talking about here, you know. Marvel, meanwhile, put out an Iron Man movie with a comedic villain that was full of Shane Black one-liners, and a Thor movie that was almost a Three Stooges sketch. Oh right, remember when these were fun!? Thank you for reminding us, Marvel, even though you are owned by Disney and you’re probably the devil.
I didnt find ‘The Act of Killing’ all that life changing.
The world is a pretty shitty place.
I am thankful for Vince and his Frot bros.
I’m thankful that Eric Roberts managed to star in 53 movies this year, 54 if Human Centipede:III The Final Sequence gets a Christmas release. Fingers crossed!
Oh my god. You’re not joking. I’m… I’m speechless.
Holy shitfuck, the guy’s IMDB page reads like the Encyclopedia of Shit I Haven’t Seen.
I am marginally interested in this Christmas release of Human Centipede you speak of, though.
I would have quit after he made my favorite movie.
*the Mr. Brightside video… more humanity there than any Marvel film*
53 movies in one year. Assuming he got paid even a measly 10 grand per film, that’s over half a million for the year. Not bad for an actor people stop caring about 20 years ago.
More humanity (in those three minutes) than (in any three) Marvel (sequels combined). Fixed. Fuck brevity.
If anyone ever needs proof of how big a joke Hollywood is, his fucking sister has an Oscar for showing her cleavage and he doesn’t in spite of his entire oeuvre.
I am thankful that Jason Statham doesn’t age. Also for theatres that don’t pat-down, so I can sneak in snacks.
I’m thankful Captain Thumbs didn’t desert us two days in a row. I kinda lost my shit yesterday.
I don’t know what I’m going to do if you take a Christmas break longer than an hour
.
I’m thankful to have only spent a total of 4 and a half hours in my home town. Really feel for ya Vince. But hey, you’re surrounded by thousands of delicious raviolis.You got that goin for you, which is nice.
That and your home state doesn’t have a creation museum.
Fucking KNEW you were going to put Megan Ellison on here after seeing that Her pic.
Any FilmDrunk reader would be just as good at producing movies if they had her daddy’s bank account. If anything, it should be LARRY Ellison on the list.
Yeah, and if your aunt had balls she’d be your uncle, chief. I don’t quite get the criticism. She has her daddy’s money, and she’s using it for something I enjoy. That’s good by me.
I’m just saying “enjoying quality movies instead of cookie-cutter crap” isn’t a /talent/ – we’re all like that.
See, you say that but the “Grown Ups” franchise has grossed over 500 million worldwide. We’re not all like that. Just be thankful she’s not a Friedberg and Seltzer fan.
We’re all like that, but we don’t all have the money and ambition to do something about it. If that’s not a “talent,” so be it, but I’m still happy she’s around.
Inheriting a crapload of money doesn’t account for taste. And yes, being a movie producer does actually require talent. Talent to recognize a good script. Talent to recognize a good director that fits with that script. Talent to recognize actors that fit into those characters, or trusting your director. Running a production company. Etc. Etc. I don’t care what your last name is or where you got your money, you don’t just show up to Hollywood one day with a suitcase full of cash and crap out critically acclaimed movies.
If your aunt had balls she’d finally be at peace with her inner self instead of living a lie every day. She might even stop crying in the car on her way home from work, dreading the desperate charade she must play yet again
I love you hypothetical transexual aunt. The end of your suffering warms my heart.
I’m thankful that when I ate that red grapefruit last month and it went right through me coming out like the lining of my colon had sloughed off and ejected from my body in a bloody catastrophe, that I didn’t panic and pump a tube of Neosporin up my turd nozzle and cork it off with my neighbor’s favorite butt plug before I figured out what was really going on.
I just hope you didn’t do that in a basket. Cause if you did then you’re like some kind of Hitler, but for baskets.
That’s quite a tight relationship you must have with your neighbour. I’m afraid to ask mine to borrow half a cup of sugar.
“Hey Steve, thanks a mint for answering the door. Look, here’s the deal. I just received some pretty startling news while I was in the can, and I’m afraid I’m gonna have to call in the favor you owe me for helping you move you couch…”
Hey, you know what they say about good butt plugs making good neighbors… That.. Ya know… They like, do. Right?
I fail to see the connection to movies, unless you have a self-produced documentary coming out that we all need to know about immediately.
I’m thankful for Spike Lee’s continuing foolishness. I only wish Chareth could drum up the same hate Kevin Smith hate to write a few 7,000 word slams on Spike.
I want to thank Vince for not putting this on 10 slides. On a touch screen thats very frustrating, this is much appreciated. Keep this up and I’ll promise to carry your spear for you.
I’m thankful cops don’t make us suck their guns like cocks; because i know if i was in their shoes that’d be a thing I’d do all the time. Actually, I’m thankful anyone who owns a gun doesn’t make us suck it like a cock because they could they have the power.
SPRANG BRAKE
I’m probably the only one here who still prefers the dark and gritty superhero movies as I loved the TDK trilogy and Man of Steel. Aside from Iron Man 1 and Avengers, the Marvel movies have been entertaining but forgettable to me.
Also I don’t think Megan Ellison helped produce/make Bling Ring or Charles Swan so that’s a relief. Sadly she also didn’t produce Spectacular Now. They’re nowhere listed on her imdb/wiki.
Fully agree on the Superhero movies. I think from a marketing standpoint, the direction they are going makes sense, as well as billions of additional dollars they wouldn’t get with borderline R-rated flicks. But The Dark Knight was everything Hulk/Iron Man/Captain A/Thor-2 weren’t. Namely, it was memorable.
I’m thankful for everyone. Regardless of how wrong their opinions are :-)
Helmet-wearing special hugs to Vince, Ashley and gang.
I really wish Marvel had been in charge of the new Superman movie.
I’m thankful that a theater in my City was recently renovated and has added recliners to some auditoriums, so next time something like The Councelor comes out I can actually take a nap.
I’m thankful that the closest theater to my house found success on Kickstarter, will convert to digital soon and will not go out of business (this year.)
I’m thankful that I haven’t run into Vince at a theater this year, I’d freak out.
I’m thankful that most of the truly terrible movies I’ve seen this year were free.
I’m thankful that the next Pixar film has been delayed until 2015 because it’s going to take that long to wash the taste of Monsters Inc. 2 and Brave off my tongue. Yecch.
I’m just confused in your blurb about cable television that you took the time to namedrop Homeland but neglected Breaking Bad, a show that actually had a phenomenal season this year.
The fuck does one “namedrop” a tv show he’s watching? Looks to me like he’s thankful for good tv that’s current, not reminiscing about shows that are dead.
True. I neglected because it’s over, I guess. I already mourned its loss. BB is def a lot better than Homeland. Was an accidental omission.
Al just pretend I used a word other than “namedrop” and settle down.
And Vince, that makes sense.
A top 10 thanks list that is enjoyable to read. That’s all I’m thankful for. And NyQuil.
Vince you forgot the new Hobbit movie in the list of awesome movies for december, no big deal.
Pretty sure he didn’t forget. He should have another post about ‘top 10 something’ coming out soon, which should include The Hobbit.
Item 1, line six.
Prepare the pitchforks! Hobbit forks? Craft show hobbit staffs? Whatever.