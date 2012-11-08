101 Greatest Movie Villains Supercut and Your Morning Links

[via HYST]
MORNING LINKS
Paul Thomas Anderson wants to a make a full-blown comedy like Airplane Film Drunk
Eddie Izzard Really Appreciates The Time Someone Bought Him A Castle UPROXX
Not quite a roundhouse, but just as effective. [via Awesomephilia]
Anthony Bourdain Goes On A Dead-Hooker Twitter Tirade Warming Glow
The Political Victory Nobody Is Talking About: Kate Upton’s Uncle Won
His Election With Leather
Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week Gamma Squad
Wyclef And Will.i.am Are The Exact Same Person, America Smoking Section
Peyton Manning Is The Smartest Businessman Alive And An Indirect Weed
Profiteer Kissing Suzy Kolber
Impressive. Most impressive. theChive
Tim Tebow’s E-mail Hacked! Grantland
Nine Year-Old Girl Dominates Boys Football League Buzzfeed
Diane Sawyer Was Just Really “Tired” Last Night IDLYITW
When Victoria’s Secret Rescued The National Guard Mental Floss
The Elegant Ladies of Melbourne [NSFW] Holy Taco
7 Sites You Should Be Wasting Time On Right Now HuffPost Comedy
Scarlett Johansson Got A New Tattoo The Superficial
Eight Movies To Play On A First Date If You Are Looking To Scare Someone
Away Unreality
Romney’s First Draft of Last Minute Concession Speech College Humor
Duh Aficionado Magazine: Bill O’Reilly Is Sometimes Right, Still An Asshole
Videogum
For all those who like being watched 24/7 by an attractive Japanese
girl, there’s now an app for that Fark
Sleeping Bulldog vs. Cheese Puff Clip Nation
The Top 26 Things I Want From The Wedding Of Leslie Knope Pajiba
Skater Has a Multi-Round Bout with a Set of Stairs. Stairs Win in a
Landslide. Brobible
Peyton should smoke weed. I grew up in an area where everyone smokes pot, so my high school football team was made up of stoners and small-time pot dealers instead of “jocks”. We won, too. We’d regularly beat every team from Beverly Hills to Compton, and nearly made it to the state championships during my senior year. We weren’t hippies either. Far from it. Let’s just say, Sean Payton would’ve loved our defense. Our old running back actually plays in the NFL now.
The .gif of that monkey kicking the kid in the face is all kinds of wicked awesome. I love how the monkey positions himself ahead of time like you can almost read his mind “Oh, no food, motherfucker?! Okay, I’m ‘a throw this over here. Now I’m gonna move over here. And stupid fucking kid goes to pick it up and….BAM!!!!”
The supercut was pretty good. Props for the Stay Puffed Marshmallow Man and Beetlejuice.
However *deep breathe*
Blue Lou Boyle & Drexel Spivey or True Romance
Sauron of Mordor
Stansfield of The Professional
Suzie Toller of Wildthings
Catherine Tramell of Basic Instinct
None of the Bond Villains
William ‘D-Fens’ Foster of Falling Down
Colonel Walter E. Kurtz of Apocalypse Now
Gny. Sgt. Hartman of Full Metal Jacket
Maude of Inception
Ozymandias of Watchmen
Top Dollar of The Crow
Mr. Joshua of Lethal Weapon
And they should have ended with the Keyser Söze quote.
Kurtz was in there right at the beginning.
A reel of Gary Oldman as villains would also be about 101 clips.