101 Greatest Movie Villains Supercut and Your Morning Links

[via HYST]

MORNING LINKS

Paul Thomas Anderson wants to a make a full-blown comedy like Airplane Film Drunk

Eddie Izzard Really Appreciates The Time Someone Bought Him A Castle UPROXX

Not quite a roundhouse, but just as effective. [via Awesomephilia]

Anthony Bourdain Goes On A Dead-Hooker Twitter Tirade Warming Glow

The Political Victory Nobody Is Talking About: Kate Upton’s Uncle Won

His Election With Leather

Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week Gamma Squad

Wyclef And Will.i.am Are The Exact Same Person, America Smoking Section

Peyton Manning Is The Smartest Businessman Alive And An Indirect Weed

Profiteer Kissing Suzy Kolber

Impressive. Most impressive. theChive

Tim Tebow’s E-mail Hacked! Grantland

Nine Year-Old Girl Dominates Boys Football League Buzzfeed

Diane Sawyer Was Just Really “Tired” Last Night IDLYITW

When Victoria’s Secret Rescued The National Guard Mental Floss

The Elegant Ladies of Melbourne [NSFW] Holy Taco

7 Sites You Should Be Wasting Time On Right Now HuffPost Comedy

Scarlett Johansson Got A New Tattoo The Superficial

Eight Movies To Play On A First Date If You Are Looking To Scare Someone

Away Unreality

Romney’s First Draft of Last Minute Concession Speech College Humor

Duh Aficionado Magazine: Bill O’Reilly Is Sometimes Right, Still An Asshole

Videogum

For all those who like being watched 24/7 by an attractive Japanese

girl, there’s now an app for that Fark

Sleeping Bulldog vs. Cheese Puff Clip Nation

The Top 26 Things I Want From The Wedding Of Leslie Knope Pajiba

Skater Has a Multi-Round Bout with a Set of Stairs. Stairs Win in a

Landslide. Brobible

