16-Year-Old Stowaway Pulls Commando, Survives Flight To Hawaii In Wheel Well Of Jet

In something I thought was only possible in awesomely bad Schwarzenegger movies, a 16-year-old kid from Santa Clara, California managed to fly all the way from Northern California to Maui after stowing away inside the wheel well of a Hawaiian Airlines flight from San Jose.
A 16-year-old boy stowed away in the wheel well of a flight from California to Hawaii on Sunday, surviving the trip halfway across the Pacific Ocean unharmed despite frigid temperatures at 38,000 feet and a lack of oxygen, FBI and airline officials said. FBI spokesman Tom Simon in Honolulu told The Associated Press on Sunday night that the boy was questioned by the FBI after being discovered on the tarmac at the Maui airport with no identification.
“Kid’s lucky to be alive,” Simon said.
Simon said security footage from the San Jose airport verified that the boy from Santa Clara, Calif., hopped a fence to get to Hawaiian Airlines Flight 45 on Sunday morning. The child had run away from his family after an argument, Simon said.
This reminds me of the time my mom wouldn’t let me go to the river with my friends and I got so mad I told her I hated her and went to live in my tree house until I got hungry a couple hours later.
Simon said when the flight landed in Maui, the boy hopped down from the wheel well and started wandering around the airport grounds.
“He was unconscious for the lion’s share of the flight,” Simon said. The flight lasted about 5 1/2 hours.
You’ll have to excuse my friend – he’s dead tired.
Simon said the boy was medically screened and found to be unharmed.
“Doesn’t even remember the flight,” Simon said. “It’s amazing he survived that.”
A call and email message to a Mineta San Jose International Airport spokeswoman were not immediately returned. [LATimes]
Weird, you’d think they’d be just dying to discuss how a 16-year-old kid managed to beat a security process that probably takes 1,000 man-hours a week. But I’m sure there are at least 10 people right now scrambling to come up with the most diplomatic way to say “we fucked up.”
Between this kid and Max Wade stealing Guy Fieri’s Lamborghini, I think it’s safe to say that Northern California produces the craziest 16-year-olds.
If he wanted to get to Hawaii so badly, I’m sure Bryan Singer would have bought him a ticket.
Good one!
Sounds like a hard ticket to Hawaii.
He thinks his parents were pissed at him before? Wait until they have to pay his airfare to get him home. He is going to get a legendary beating.
They should send him back the same way he got there. “Hey, you survived the first time, right? Get back in that wheel-well.”
Give the kid a break, he just flew in from Santa Clara and boy are his arms tired.
I’m sorry.
I’m not sorry.
If you puds are dead set on recreating CSI episodes at least pick one where Lady Heather beats on you. Show the right kind of imagination.
I gave up on CSI after the episode where Gil didn’t trust Lady Heather because she had access to the drug that was involved in the killing of the victim.
Like, she had no motive, and her means and opportunity were limited, or something along those lines, but Gil just went ahead and alienated her in the first 15 minutes because maybe. She wasn’t even pissed that he was investigating her shit. She got pissed because he gave her the horrified “you killed someone” look and backed away shaking his head.
Gil was totally unable to process his feelings for Lady Heather, and it seemed like the actor was trying to tell us that his distrust of Lady Heather was really about his hardon for her making him uncomfortable.
Gave up? Gave up? I watch every week on the off chance moony Sara Sidle takes a gawdamn call from Grissom. Who hasn’t been seen in eight years. There is no give up.
You know, the f*cked up thing about this is that they didn’t charge the kid for the crime.
Especially since he was black
It was Hawaii @Mancy, not Texas
I don’t know why he didn’t just open the door from the wheel well into the cabin and let himself in. All aircraft are equipped with such a door, as clearly shown in “Die Another Day.”
Shouldn’t there have been some kind of giant galley underneath where he could go up and down from the main cabin in a dumbwaiter. Have movies been lying to us about the size of commecial aircraft?
Father Vito Cornelius survived SPACEFLIGHT in a wheel well in The Fifth Element
Core-kneel-e-oos?
And of course by reporting this story, they’ve just given the terrorists another idea. Sorry to be one of those “paranoid americans” for a moment but I just think it’s hilarious (sarcasm here, I don’t think this is funny at all), that on the one hand, they didn’t show us the footage or pictures of Bin Laden being killed for fear of what us Americans would do with said pictures which would only anger our enemies more.
Yet on the other hand in less than 6 months we’ve reported a story of how a 16 year old kid can get to thetop of the new Freedom Tower, and now a 16 year old doing this.
Hey news media, you know they train terrorists to hate us from the day they’re born and that there’s plenty of kids killing themselves in the names of their religion everyday, right?
So we have to move the war on terror from the mid-east to… high schools?
I would like to know that security is fucked up, so there is some chance that it will be improved. If this story hadn’t have come out, it would be business as usual, maybe somebody would have received a one-day suspension.
@Steve – the faux-outrage card doesn’t look good on anyone. Lighten up, dude.
Yes, I’m sure some crazy terrorist had never thought of that idea before now, good call.
Oh don’t get me wrong, of course they’ve thought of this already, but reporting that its actually happened only gives them more incentive imo.
Still better than flying Spirit.
According to this article i found, the chances of surviving an airplane stowaway is 24% with about 85 attempts as of 2012 ([www.bbc.com])
Great security. I think I will pass on taking a flight out of San Jose Airport. San Francisco or Oakland are less than forty-five minutes away.
“awesomely bad Schwarzenegger”
You’re a funny guy, Vinny. I like you. That’s why I’m going to kill you last.
He’s lying! Don’t believe him!
Am I the only one thinks the villain from Commando looks exactly like Rob Halford?
It’s hard to believe he is the same guy as Wez in the Road Warrior.
I didn’t know Laurence Fishburne was in Commando.
He should get to stay in Hawaii after beating those odds. And so then teens everywhere will attempt the feat. Some will succeed, most will not.
After enough time my elite super-teen army will be fully mobilized, and I will rule my tropical paradise with an iron fist.
Good concept for a YA film. Needs more white, apathetic Abercrombie models as lead characters.
He was just letting off some steam.
What’d they do with the kid?
Running away from home? Fuck it, you win.
Always bet on black.
No one made a Johnny Tsunami joke? This is literally the storyline of that movie. Am I the only one who saw that shit? lol.