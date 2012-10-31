1st clip from Nancy Grace & Metta World Peace's Lifetime Movie

In case you missed it, Nancy Grace wrote a book a while back (The Eleventh Victim), which became a Lifetime movie, which now stars Jennie Garth and Metta World Peace, who was on Dancing with the Stars with Grace back when he was still named Ron Artest. The movie, which is not at all based on Nancy Grace, is about a young blonde prosecutor (Garth) who’s as tough as she is pretty. Hey, remember when being a delusional f*cking sociopath wasn’t a key criterion for getting a TV show?
As a young psychology student, Hailey Dean’s world explodes when Will, her fianc, [sic] is murdered just weeks before their wedding. Reeling, she fights back the only way she knows how: In court, prosecuting violent crime…putting away the bad guys one rapist, doper, and killer at a time.
Rapists, dopers, killers, gangbangers, boozers, pickpockets, sneakthieves, mollycoddles, louts, jackrollers, scoundrels, wastrels, and roustabouts! She puts them all away, the only thing standing between the good people of this city and a cesspool of vice! Anyway, the clip is below. I got as far as 30 seconds, when Ron Artest, whose charisma level as an actor can best be described as Rodman-esque, says “Hey, I still got some skills,” and Nancy Grace, with that Satan’s Jack-in-the-Box demon clown expression you see above, says whorishly, “Oh, we know about your skills.”
Long story short, I haven’t stopped vomiting. Please, take all the prints, encase them in concrete, and fire them into the surface of the sun. The twelfth victim is the viewer.
If you call Nancy Grace a cunt in the presence of Gene Hackman I bet he would buy you a boiler maker.
That’s going on the bucket list.
Am I the only person on the interweb who has no idea who this vapid cunt is?
” she fights back the only way she knows how: ”
Well, that sentence didn’t end the way I thought it would.
She puts them away one at a time? How inefficient. What, you flunked “Criminal Conspiracies 101” in law school, Gracie?
When asked if “Metta World Peace” was the world’s most ridiculous name for an actor, Rip Torn, Benedict Cumberbatch, Imogen Poots, and Herbert Fux said, “Hell yeah, that takes the cake.”
1. I like how around the 18 second mark the camera can’t quite adjust to the *ahem* darkness of the environment.
2. Without the sound on this clip plays out like a scene from Office Space.
3. No company actually hires people over 6’2″ unless it’s in a warehouse.
Was I the only hoping that Ron would go all Pacers-Pistons brawl at the :30 second mark?
“is about a young blonde prosecutor (Garth) who’s as tough as she is pretty.”
Soooo….she’s not tough at all? Because Garth has a got a definite “Mrs. Skeletor” look going on now. She only qualifies as “pretty” if you’ve got a famine-victim fetish.
Wow, I didn’t realize it could take someone that long to say “It’s…been…months…since…the trial…”
Nancy Grace : This Shitshow :: Stephenie Meyers : Twilight
I miss the days when I only knew her as the woman who used to play office pranks on Drew Carey
Oh man, you know this is going to be good when you get embarrassed watching clip and just close the tab.
Last frame: “Poor girl…poor, poor girl. Let’s get you a drink.” works 6% of the time.
She looka lika deformed Velociraptor… RRAAAWWRRR
I still freely admit to my weird crush on Nancy Grace. Completely without irony. I don’t know what it is. I might start writing erotice friend fan fiction about her.
Anyone else think she looks darkness from legend
Nancy Grace huffs freon and plays the consertina at underground raves in Nebraska.
“It’s been months since New York…” This sentence almost appears dubbed with how stupidly slow and awkward it comes out.
Also, Nancy Grace missing hot tot mom something something.