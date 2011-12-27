1st Official Still from Magic Mike, Channing Tatum’s stripper movie

When I first heard Steven Soderbergh was making a movie based on the real-life story of Channing Tatum’s experiences as a 19-year-old male stripper, I tore off the warm-up pants I was wearing and helicoptered my wiener in excitement, which must’ve been a real treat for the other coffee shop patrons. The film is called Magic Mike, and it just released the first still, starring, from left, Joe Manganiello (this is my favorite picture of him), Alex Pettyfer aka Alex Pretty Fur, Matthew McConaughey, and Channing Tatum. Yes, Matthew McConaughey is actually in the movie, though it’s perfectly believable that he just happened to be dressed like that and wandered through the set on his way to a bongo circle.
Here’s the official synopsis (Soderbergh previously said he was using Saturday Night Fever as a model):
MAGIC MIKE
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Writer: Reid Carolin
Producers: Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs, Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin
Cast: Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer, Joe Mangianello, Olivia Munn, Riley Keough, Cody Horn, Adam Rodriguez
Dramatic Comedy. Set in the world of male strippers, “Magic Mike” is directed by Steven Soderbergh and stars Channing Tatum (“Dear John,” “Step Up”) in a story inspired by his real life. The film follows Mike (Tatum) as he takes a young dancer called The Kid (Pettyfer) under his wing and schools him in the fine arts of partying, picking up women, and making easy money. [via Collider]
Damn, that sounds exactly how I mentored Burnsy as an Uproxx blogger. I expect this to be not only entertaining, but life affirming. YO TELL YOUR MOMS TO MAKE IT RAIN HUNDOS, SON, HOO! HOO!
It opens June 29, 2012, the same day as that other C-Tates joint, GI Joe 2. AW, SH*T, SON, EVERYTHING’S COMIN’ UP C-TATES, SKEET SKEET.
Like movie theater seats don’t already smell bad enough…
I imagine the scarfed guy Vince attempted to fight looked exactly like McConaughey does in that picture. And that Vince stole his baton.
How nice of 50 Cent to lend McConaughey his magic stick
How are they marketing this movie? Because I’m picturing theaters full of middle-aged ladies who fancy themselves Samanthas.
I hate that I recognize that as a S&TC reference.
* shotguns actual shotgun, pulls trigger *
Swi, be thankful you never worked in an environment where people frequently refered to things as “so Carrie,” “so Charlotte,” etc.
This summer… Prepare yourself for a helicoptered wiener ride of passion, natural oils, and straight benjamins, g. Skeet skeet skeet.
How long until Steve Soderbergh acquires the rights to Dicknose and casts Peter North as the main character? The fuck is he doing?
If he makes Pettyfer walk around with a softball up his ass, it will be exactly like us, Vince.
That pole is at attention and ready to discipline these unruly boys with pleasure. And anal pain.
Starring Matthew McConaughey as “Commander in Beef”!
God dammit. Now i have an erection in my new Christmas jeans grandma bought me.
This will be the poppiest lockiest helicoptorist movie of da year kid!
Picking up women? You mean there are straight male strippers?
C-TATE’S PROS-TATES ON DISPLA-TES
Yeah, we all want to see this. #sarcasmonatrillion
manwall.com
Olivia Munn?
*erection subsides*
Yo, son; that pic of Joe Manganiello just manifested the first incarnation of the term “Douche leopard.” Ack like ya’ knew!