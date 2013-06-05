PICTURE: Evangeline Lilly as Tauriel in 2 Hobbit 2 Furious

Along with another bout of crippling diarrhea for me, today brings us the first picture of Evangeline Lilly, aka Freckles from Lost, in the first official shot of the elf warrior Tauriel in The Hobbit:
They Get Even Closer to the Mountain This Time The Desolation of Smaug. Wait, is this seriously going in the movie? Or was it some Make-A-Wish kid’s wish to be the costume designer for a day? Take away the ears and she could play Merida from Brave at Disneyland.
“She’s slightly reckless and totally ruthless and doesn’t hesitate to kill,” says Lilly. She’s also not found anywhere in J.R.R. Tolkien’s original fantasy novel, or in any of Tolkien’s other writings for that matter. Director Peter Jackson and his co-writers on the Hobbit trilogy, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, invented the character to expand the world of the elves of Mirkwood Forest — and to bring some more female energy to the otherwise male-dominated Hobbit narrative. “Tauriel is the head of the Elven Guard,” Lilly explains. “She’s a Sylvan Elf, which means she’s of a much lower order than the elves we all became acquainted with in The Lord of the Rings. She doesn’t hold the same kind of status that Arwen or Galadriel or Elrond or Legolas do — she’s much more lowly. She sort of goes against the social order of the elves a little bit.”
Tauriel isn’t only a fierce warrior; she has a softer side, too. “She will definitely have a love story,” Lilly says. “I can’t give away too much about it. It’s not a huge focus but it is there and it is important and it does drive Tauriel and her story and her actions.” Will that romance involve Orlando Bloom’s Legolas, by any chance? Lilly won’t say definitively one way or the other, but she does offer this much: “Tauriel’s relationship with Legolas is significant. They’ve known each other since they were children, and Legolas’ dad, [Elven king] Thranduil, has a soft spot for Tauriel.” [EntertainmentWeekly]
It’s nice that they’re adding to Tolkien’s story, considering the original book doesn’t have anywhere near the amount of material to support three three-hour films. Though it’d be cooler if their addition didn’t seem like another stock character. And if her outfit didn’t look like a little girl’s Halloween costume. But after the last Hobbit, I guess we should just be happy that she doesn’t have a big goiter or bird shit running down the side of her face.
My God that’s an awful, fake-as-hell looking picture.
Looks like one of those Legend of Zelda Cosplayers.
Agreed. I thought it was fan art.
“she’s of a much lower order than the elves we all became acquainted with…”
At least the elves know what to do with their gingers.
Sure, what Tolkien’s story was always lacking were more hollyweirdian gurrlll power! characters. God knows you can’t make a movie these days without a tough female warrior in it.
One hopes that costume will look better in motion. Really is a lousy photo.
Motion and lighting. It’ll look fine. Most costumes look super shitty in full bright light like that.
and that there would be less of it.
unless that motion is 48 frames, in which case it’ll still look like crud.
“It’s nice that they’re adding to Tolkien’s story, considering the original book doesn’t have anywhere near the amount of material to support three three-hour films.”
Or, they could have just made one film. I don’t know.
Yeah make only a billion dollars though? Fuck that its gotta be triple that to get Peter Jackson to put on his dirty clothes and get up in the morning.
I think two might’ve been fine but three is just incredible gluttony and hubris.
I watched the first movie and my god was it fucking terrible. What a shame as it was the only thing Tolkien wrote that wasn’t too long winded and boring. Thanks for fixing that formerly fat Peter Jackson.
I see hotter she-elves than that every night on LOTRO. #wherestheboobs
I remember thinking when watching Lost that Evangeline Lilly should’ve been an elf in Lord of the Rings. She is the elf-est looking person I’ve ever seen. Guess they couldn’t resist.
I feel that way about Natalie Dormer.
Coming next year… HO33IT: Tolkien Drift
So she’s a girl character who is defined by her relationship to the Social Order and romantic activities? Glad they spiced up the male dominated story.
so who decided to dress her up like link?
You mean Zelda.
I see what you did there Torgo. But why does zelda hold his sword in the wrong hand?
Something something Evangeline Lilly is hot.
can she act? I mostly just remember her smirking all the time in lost, not unlike elizabeth mitchell.
Jackson shows restraint in having Tauriel string her bow with one of her armpit hairs.
That photo looks like it was taken in Arkansas. Just past the old grange by the big rock where everyone throws keggers.
This picture is so detailed; you can tell they worked very hard to get everything in, including Lilly’s career floating down the creek.
Yes she certainly must be a warrior her arrows in the quiver (he he) are between the bow string and bow that would make a great shot duh
Ha.. Freckles. I forgot about her awful nickname on that show.
Wow, people here hate just about everything, don’t they?
The Mighty Feklahr is disappoint. Why don’t they go to Lord of the RIngs Online and add His Hobbit Burglar “Bougie Mann” or Elven Lore-Master “Sarek” if they need more characters?