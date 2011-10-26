1st Twilight Breaking Dawn Clip, with Captions

We’ve seen a teaser, a teaser for the trailer, a trailer, and now this, the first clip from Twilight: Breaking Dawn, part one of Stephenie Meyers’ world famous Snorkels the Vampire Fetus saga. In this installment, Edward and Bella return from their wedding and flirt, as foreplay for their bed-breaking, feats-of-strength-filled, supernatural abstinence sex. Are you excited??? SO AM I!! Let’s just get straight to the clip and the captions, because god dammit, these retarded Mormon vampire sex clips are like Christmas for me.
AH NOW PRONOUNZ YEW MR. AND MRS. BALLA!
HERE WE ARE BALLA. TAKE OFF SHOES, AH SPARKLE YEW.
SPARKLE ME, ADWARD. SPARKLE ME LAIK ONE OF TEH VAMPAHRS.
LOOK AT MAH CABIN BALLA. I COMEZ FROM TEH FAMBLY OF WALTHY VAMPAHR. BUT WHEREFORE TEH PLACE I SAX YEW?
GO BALLA. FIND YEW TEH SAX BED. YOUR HOSEBAND SPARKLE YEW WITH TEH VAMPAHR BABBY.
OH ADWERD. IZ LAIK TEH SPARKLE BED FROM BALLA DREAMZ. IT HAZ TEH CURTAIN! YEW SAX ME HERE.
YES… IZ SAX TIME MISS BALLA. BUT… ARE YEW SURE YEW CAN’T HAZ TEH SLEEP?
NO, ADWERD. BALLA NOT TIRED. MAKE SAX TO ME.
I SPARKLE YEW, BALLA. I WANT VAMPAHR SAX BALLA DESERVE. BUT… I HAZ NERFZ.
DON’T BE NERFUS, ADWERD. GO. BALLA CLOSE EYES. PUT VAMPAHR SAX TO BALLA HAND.
OH ADWERD. IZ LIKE TEH VAMPAHR SAX FROM TEH DREAMZ. OHHHHH BALLA NEEDZ TEH TUMS.
Okay, so those last two shots weren’t actually in the clip, but I thought it needed it for the catharsis.
Breaking Dawn? I thought her name was Bella?
TEH SPARKUL SAX VAMPAHR BABBY is the name of my new band.
BALLA, DIS IZ BREAKING DAWN? WHY IZ BRIAN CRANSTON HEAR WATCHINK UZ MAKE TEH SAX? DIS NOT KAR WASH?!
DON’T BE NERFZ ADWARD. BALLA BE GENTAL.
@Erswi–SAX? VAMPAHR? Band? I think I know who’s handling vocals and woodwinds.
You can stand under my cum, Bella
(ella, ella, eh, eh, eh)
BALLA WOHNDUR WHY ADWARD WANT TEH ANAL SAX. VAMPHAR BABBY DON’T COME FOR TEH ANALZ.
[first photo]: Where can I recycle this white trash?
“Say it. Out loud, say it.”
“I CAN HAZ AWKWERD DEFLOWERZ?”
Dude, you literally just talked me off a ledge with this post. QAPLAH!
Nah, Eddy, Girlz dontz have one of thoze, sorries.
OH ADWARD, YOU REMIND BALLA OF CEDRIC DIGGORY, PUT VAMPHAR SAX IN BELLA’S HARRY POTTER
BALLA HOW WE MAKZ MAHNEE? WEE SO BAD AT DEEZ JAWBS. I KAHL YOU MR. POINTY.
I’ve never actually seen these movies, but I imagine that’s how he talks and her response is always “DUUUUUUUUUUURRRRRRRRRR.” Then he wipes the drool from her bottom lip and looks right into the camera, breaks character and tells the audience to fuck themselves with something tetanus-ridden. Like rebar!
“Do you want to go for a swim?” HOLY SHIT FORESHADOWING FOR SNORKLES!!!
CUM AT ME, BABBY!
“BALLA, I BRUNG POSTURR OF BARREH WHITE TO PUT IN SAX MOOD!”
“BUT ADWERD, THIS BARREH IS BLACK, NOT WHITE! LOLGOATS!”
I am so frustrated with the director…why cant they give us more interesting clips to look at???