The moderately-anticipated film version of 21 Jump Street doesn’t hit theaters until March 16, but word on the street and Twitters is that people have loved the comedic take on the iconic Fox TV show, and I know this because Channing Tatum Tweets about it nonstop. They should have never taught that mack daddy daddy mack how to access Twitter on his Boost Mobile LG Marquee.
If you’re like me, you’re concerned that the new GI Joe 2: Retaliation trailer makes it seem like Tatum’s character will be killed off early in the film (opinion, not spoiler alert), but thankfully that won’t be the case when he teams up with Jonah Hill again. That’s right, 21 Jump Street is already getting a sequel!
*holds for mild applause*
“We are writing the sequel now. We got [the greenlight] by the studio to start writing the sequel,” Hill told E!.
While some might say that greenlighting a 21 Jump Streetsequel prior to the movie’s national release might be a risky maneuver, there is nothing but optimism attached to the upcoming film. Early screenings of Jump Street SXSW were met with a ton of praise. Hill himself has gone on record to proclaim Jump Street on par with Superbad as among the two funniest movies he has ever done. (Via Hollywood.com)
Despite turning in his first strictly comedic performance in The Dilemma to limited complaints, people are still questioning whether or not our boy C-Tates can deliver full-time as a comedy star, and while I don’t get to see 21 Jump Street until next week, I can already attest that he already turned in one of the most hilarious scenes in any movie this year…
I am proud to announce that The Vow is already my frontrunner for Comedy of the Year. Congrats and fingers crossed for further success, C-Tates!
Yo, what up Burnsy, you and the hardest twerkin’ boi in show bidness have a falling out and thus no quote?! Thanks for nuthin’ B!
C-Tates didn’t answer today. Must not have paid his phone bill.
Boost is prepaid yo
Am I the only one who finds Jonah Hill to be pretty damn unfunny? Superbad was great, but what else has he done that makes one want to crack up? Allen Gregory was like humor AIDS.
Anyway, this movie looks terrible.
I feel the same way. Superbad was funny in spite of him.
21:2 – NYC (Tha Jumpest Street of All, y’hurd?)
21 Jump Street II: THA JUMPSKREEQUEL!
Twerkin’ II: Electric Men-in-Blue
21:2 – JUMP UP 2 THA STREET(Z)
Okay I’m done
21 Jump Street 2: Retribution
I’ve liked Jonah Hill in almost everything he’s been in — Superbad, Funny People, Get Him to the Greek… The Sitter was pretty shitty, but I don’t really blame Jonah Hill for that.
My interest in this movie begins and ends with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, creators of Clone High or for those who missed out on that piece of awesome, Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs. It will be interesting to see if legitimately funny people can make Channing Tatum have more personality than a naked mole rat.
I caught an early screening of this last week and that shit was HYSTERICAL. There’s also an awesome cameo at the end. If you like explosions, crass jokes, and Ice Cube, you should definitely check it out.
Jonah Hill is super talented, but the movies I enjoy most with him are when he’s a secondary character – Knocked Up, Funny People, etc. So basically anything Judd Apatow directs.
I caught an early screening as well. Didn’t expect much but hey free movie. And it was hilarious. Best comedy Ive seen in while. Even jokes and gags I saw coming worked so well to warrant laughs.
“21: 2 – Three for the money”.