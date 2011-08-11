30 Minutes or Less is Like Seth MacFarlane Does Fargo

“Why did someone make this?” Sadly, that was the question on my mind almost from the first minute to the last during 30 Minutes or Less. I don’t understand why you’d take a lurid, darkly absurd tale of kidnappings, hitmen, and bomb vests and try to turn it into the most broad, bland, Borscht-belt schmucky chuckle fest possible. This movie is like watching Jay Leno tell pedophilia jokes, but less interesting. It’s not the LEAST funny movie I’ve ever seen (hello, Dinner for Schmucks), probably because you couldn’t make a totally unfunny movie with this cast if you tried, but you could tell this story was fundamentally flawed from the first five minutes.
Why did Ruben Fleischer want to tell this story, exactly? Because it seems like his interest wasn’t so much what people might do in these situations, but what jokes actors might make while wearing their costumes. Danny McBride and Nick Swardson come the closest (they’re supposed to be crazy, at least), but no one seems quite committed to the concept. Fleischer said in an interview that he wanted Fargo to be his point of reference, but “without any of the darkness” — which is actually 30 Minutes or Less‘s fatal flaw. It plays more like Family Guy, where the premise is just a planter box for interchangeable jokes about queefs and Emmanuel Lewis. Actually there weren’t any queef jokes. That would’ve been an improvement.
—
Jesse Eisenberg plays the unlucky pizza boy who eventually gets a bomb strapped to him, Aziz Ansari his best friend. Across town, Danny McBride and Nick Swardson are like a tweeker Tommy Boy, spending their days blowing stuff up and shooting guns in McBride’s backyard, where he mooches off his rich, ex-Marine father, who won the lottery a few years ago. In the real-life collar bomb case (that the studio and director claimed they’d barely heard of, in the most insulting public statement since Charlie Sheen’s “allergic reaction”), Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong masterminded a forced bank robbery in order to afford the $125,000 she needed to pay a hitman to kill her father, so that she could inherit his money (nice lady). The victim, Brian Wells, who had his head blown off on live TV, allegedly had been part of the robbery plot but didn’t know the collar bomb would be real at first. Wells and the hitman knew each other through a prostitute. In the film, McBride and Swardson find a hitman through their favorite stripper, and mastermind a robbery in order to pay the hitman to kill McBride’s dad and inherit his lottery money.
So really, aside from switching a couple things around, the only invention by the screenwriters was the dad winning the lottery. And that’s not even an invention, so much as the most reductive way possible to explain someone having a lot of money. Also – was the plot about kidnapping a guy to rob a bank to get money to pay a hitman to kill your father to inherit his money not already far-fetched and absurd enough for you? You also had to throw in an ex-Marine who wins the lottery? Hey, why not an albino professional beach volleyball player?
It’d be one thing if they’d explored or somehow acknowledged the insane level of absurdity in the plot, but instead they just used it as backdrop for random, pointless movie references and cleverish wordplay (“Sometimes fate whips out its big ol’ cock and slaps you right in the face,” -Ehhh).
And another thing, I’m not the biggest Family Guy fan, but on the rare occasions when it does work, it works because the plot they’re constantly digressing and cutting away from is generally pretty simple, something lightweight like, “Peter’s afraid of the dentist,” or “Cleveland bought a lazy susan.” That way, it doesn’t bother you so much when they keep cutting away from it, because it’s just lightweight jokes piled on mundane situations. I may have mentioned this already, but 30 Minutes or Less IS ABOUT GUY WITH A F*CKING BOMB STRAPPED TO HIM. There’s only so much wise cracking you can imagine a person doing when they’re under threat of exploding.
At one point, after Jesse Eisenberg has recruited his buddy Aziz to help him rob this bank, they’re at the grocery story buying toy guns. In the check out line, Aziz seriously starts riffing with the sassy black checkout lady about f*cking mini hamburger patties. It’s not the worst riff in the world, but no matter what he says, there’s no way it can be that funny because no real human being on planet Earth would ever act like this.
At another point, Jesse Eisenberg, WHILE HE STILL HAS THE BOMB STRAPPED TO HIM, I might add, tells Ansari he wants to take a detour from robbing the bank “so I can tell my boss to go f*ck himself.”
So he puts the time-sensitive mission to save his own life on hold, drives to the pizza parlor where he works, runs inside, and tells the owner (played by the awesome-and-totally-wasted-here Brett Gelman) “F*CK YOU!” and leaves.
So… hearing Jesse Eisenberg shout ‘F*ck you.’ That was the pay off? Really? And let me get this straight: Jesse Eisenberg isn’t going to be rich tomorrow, is he? He’s robbing a bank for someone else so he doesn’t die. Does he plan to steal the money? Is he assuming he’s going to be dead and doesn’t care? Why is he quitting his job in the middle of robbing a bank? There are options, but 30 Minutes or Less chooses none of them. We’re just supposed to be so excited to hear “F*CK YOU!” that we forget everything else. Kind of this movie in a nutshell.
Grade: D+
I still love these actors, but this movie was just a terrible idea.
This movie sucked because it was based on an idea that a woman came up with.
Speaking of women, Althea looooooooves my band.
True story.
*fart*
Poor Tom Haverford. This is going to ruin the Jay-Z vibe he’s been cultivating for years.
It smells like Thai food in here…
is this before or after he made facebook?
Sounds like somebody has lost someone in a good old fashioned vest explosion.
“Do these look like two guys about to rob a bank and possibly explode?”
Well…the guy on the right kinda does.
That’s horribly offensive Chucky. The vest was made of koi and he drowned. Poor Mike…
You say “Your Highness” takes the action too seriously, this treats a dark plot too lightly, my mother’s hand-jobs are too dry… c’mon, lets try to achieve some level of consistency with your reviews and drop the snide, turdish tone
I actually really wanted to see this based on the commercials and cast. But I haven’t seen a single good review of it, so I guess I won’t be seeing it.
This summer has sucked balls when it comes to movies. Not a single film worth seeing.
You’re mostly right, but this summer also had The Guard, Attack the Block, X-Men, and ROTPOTA, all of which I enjoyed. Especially The Guard.
Vince Mancini: (paraphrasing) Yeah, you’re right. Movies sucked butthole this summer, but I get paid to write this shit (believe it or not), so I’ll pretend like I care.
That’s horribly offensive Chucky. The vest was made of koi and he drowned. Poor Mike…I am a 26 years old nurse, young and beautiful. Now I am seeking an older gentle man who can give me real love , so i got a username Annababe2011 on—a’ge’l’es’s’da’te. C óM—it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and older men, or older women and younger men,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck it out or tell your friends.
I haven’t seen “The Guard” or “Attack the Block” yet, but want to (living in the middle of nowhere sucks as it means only the big films come to theaters near me).
As to X-Men and ROTPOTA, I think they are OK films–definitely worth a rental–but to me they weren’t all that memorable. Neither did a single interesting thing that hadn’t been done before and they are the definition of “passable mediocrity” to me. I saw them, enjoyed them well enough, but mostly forgot about them 2 hours later.
Not that I expect much from summer movies, but this summer has just seemed really lazy. It’s one mediocre-not bad, but not great–superhero film after another. Last summer at least had Inception, Kick Ass, and Scott Pilgrim (all very good films), but this summer has nothing even close to their level (that I’ve seen yet).
And even most art films/foreign films suck lately. I used to be a huge film geek, but lately I find I’m less and less moved by movies. These days I’m way more excited about TV shows like like “Breaking Bad,” “Game of Thrones,” Boardwalk Empire,” “Louie,” etc than I am with any movies.
The Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong story? Now that’s funny!
So this isn’t the white people remake of “Set It Off” I’ve been dreaming of? Color me disappointed.
it seems paramount is in re-writes on “pookie washington: albino professional beach volleyball player”
it stars kevin hart
It seems like you went into this movie with preconceived predjudice over the bomb collar thing. Its the same guy who did Zombieland which takes another serious life or death situation and peppers it with jokes. Did you have a problem with them laughing while undead cannibals were trying to eat them? It seems like the same juxtaposition. I will go see this movie.
americans collective intellectual stagnation is scary as shit
and watching movies like this only allows HW to prove another formula.
impossible plot/premise used as subterfuge and existing solely as a thin platform to place interchangeable comedians in a “family guy style” improv.
its the evolution of the adam sandler concept employed in “grown ups”
enjoy everybody
@The Hammer: if you have “bomb collar” and “zombie outbreak” as equals on the “serious life or death situation” ladder, you are truly fucked up. So congrats, I guess…
@ Hammer I actually had no idea it was going to be as similar to the collar bomb case until I saw it. I thought it was just sort of a jumping off point. I thought it was an intriguing idea, actually. But for me situational comedy has to have some kernel of truth to actual human interactions or events, and this movie really lacked that. I didn’t love Zombieland, but the jokes in that worked a lot better than the jokes in this. That was kind of a “dark” premise, I guess, but it was mostly just a setting. This is a really plot-driven story that they tried to marry with all the jokey back and forths, and it just didn’t do it for me.
Eh, I’ll download it. If Danny McBride is in a film I must give it a shot. I could listen to that man read the phone book and piss my pants, partly because I’m incontinent, but that’s a different story altogether.
“Most critics are cynical assholes”
– Big Daddy