A Documentary about American Masculinity

Jennifer Siebel Newsom made a documentary in 2011 called Miss Representation. It addresses American femininity with regard to the power of the media and is a little questionable but I don’t feel qualified to talk about either topic without some serious incentive, gnome sayin? (I want to be paid in gnomes.) Here’s a trailer for The Mask You Live In, her latest pun project, which she’s Kickstarting, about boys and masculinity and why it’s generally not a great idea to emulate the drinking habits, penchant for violence, or emotional detachment of your grandfather (I’m looking at you, Baby Goose, but I love you nonetheless). It’s great to see this, and not just to quiet and educate trolls, but because there can’t be any productive discussion on gender roles if anyone thinks that men are not entrenched in the same harmful patriarchy as women. From watching the sh*tstorm that Best Frotcast Guest Lindy West has been navigating, it seems like a lot of men (and sometimes their wives named Tammy) defend the status quo because simply reading words like “misogyny” and “patriarchy” unearths insecurities about masculinity (the “don’t blame me for that!” alongside the “that doesn’t exist!”), without realizing that the status quo doesn’t have anyone’s best interests in mind (“oh snap this affects me too!”).
[via Jezebel lol]
The Morning Links
Holy shit, after watching that I need to smoke a pack of cigarettes, drink a fifth of whiskey, and fuck a hooker just to get the taste of this socially hip drivel out of my mouth,
You may be taking it a bit far.
I do bristle a bit at how she casts her son’s fate as a binary: either super sensitive and caring (and presumably pushing a giant stroller to the Berkley co-op) or a sad angry violent bum. It is entirely possible the documentary will be more nuanced than that, but I don’t see this as a great sign.
It would be nice to teach boys that there is a time and place for empathy, expressive love, and vulnerability, and a time and place for pushing that stuff to the side and being stoic and resolute and, if absolutely necessary, violent.
You have a point, but I highly doubt this movie encourages mothers to raise their boys to be men who work hard and do what’s right. Instead it serves as a warning to Goop following mothers who fear their boy might one day have chest hair, and go to strip clubs.
she seems… just… just awful. but attractive. Im confused.
Seems like a beeyotch but good god I want her on her knees saying dirty things while staring up at me with those big eyes
the documentary seems great, but just seeing that first and last bit…. wow. She bugs the shit out of me. In her documentary did she talk about how women are “supposed” to speak in hushed, slow, fakely genuine voices? #I’magirl #Iconsidermyselfafeminist #thatwomanseemsannoyingashell
Damn, Miss Representation isn’t on Netflix instant… whompwhomp
I agree, actually. There’s something about her voice and facial expressions that is just like nails on chalkboard to me.
It’s currently too hot to question patriarchy, I’m going to go have a refreshing beverage.
Preachy.
all you niggas better check your motherfucking cis privilege!
Nothing like a broad cultural stereotype of a rich, white lady worrying that cultural stereotypes will limit her son named Hunter.
I’m sure this documentary will be intellectually honest enough to delve into the negative effects that agressive feminization has had on the culture. Who am I kidding? It probably won’t have… :::looks left, looks right::: …THE BALLS!!!
I don’t take masculinity tips from WOMEN, thanks. REAL MEN go straight to the source: Shia Labeouf.
But in all seriousness, I’m glad this documentary exists and I really want it to be good.
Hopefully it’ll be better than Mansome. That was such a shitty film with no real discourse. How much does this lady talk in the film? Her slow, shit eating grin whilst talking very slow (in a seemingly patronizing way) is something that I do not really want to see or hear for long periods of time.
Truth. ‘Mansome’ was very disappointing.
This movie could only have come from people who’ve never lived outside a city with a population with at least 1 million people. How can you even begin to tie “masculinity” with James Holmes’ rampage? There are so many things I could say about this. I guess the simplest is that modern documentaries are usually worthless because they have to take a stand at one extreme or another.