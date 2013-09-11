A Middle Eastern Prince Spent $500K for 15 Minutes with Bella Swan

Kristen Stewart gets way too much crap simply for being associated for Twilight, and not enough crap for being a one-note actress whose one move is “broody wounded dove.” Nonetheless, she certainly has her fans, including an unnamed Middle Eastern prince who paid $500,000 just to sit with her for 15 minutes. Long enough for at least an under-the-skirt hand job, I hope.
Harvey Weinstein told the story while promoting his Hurricane Sandy benefit concert film, 12.12.12.. From the New York Times:
One story involved the actress Kristen Stewart. Mr. Weinstein described persuading her to accept an offer from a Middle Eastern prince, who said he would make a large contribution to the Sandy relief effort if she would speak with him.
“How much?” Ms. Stewart asked, according to Mr. Weinstein.
He checked with the prince, who proposed a figure, which Mr. Weinstein promptly raised to $500,000.
The money was delivered in advance, in cash, Mr. Weinstein said.
Mr. Dolan locked it up in Madison Square Garden, he said. “And Kristen sits with the guy for 15 minutes.”
As a huge Twilight fan, I hear the guy promised to throw in an extra $100K if K-Stew would do her constipated face. On a serious note, Harvey Weinstein selling Kristen Stewart to an Arab sheik for $500K is about as close as real life gets to a skinhead propaganda cartoon.
Renesmee al Assad
Prince Emmet Ali – fabulous he – Ali Ababwa!
Unfortunately I used to follow FilmDrunk. Not any more. You really showed yourself to be absolutely devoid of class, Vince. She did this for charity. I am sure she was uncomfortable. In the end Hurricane Sandy Relief was 500k richer. Your comments were hateful. So disappointed.
I’ll sure miss you, boring Twilight lady.
How DARE you make light of this situation Vince? What part of Harvey Weinstein pimping out Kristen Stewart to a Prince to help support Hurricane Sandy seems FUNNY to you?
P.S. I would never pay for a prostitute but 500K to just sit together? I mean she could at least given him a sparkling vampire IF YOU KNOW WHAT I’M SAYING!
“I am sure she was uncomfortable”.
Of course, because she has that expression DOWN R-PAT.
Vince how dare you make jokes that one person finds offensive.
This is about the least offensive thing you’ve ever written about Twilight. When did our dearly-departed cat rancher start reading the site, Thursday?
@Larry – I was thinking the same thing. This is one of the kinder articles on the internet regarding Stewart.
Haters gonna hate (and Twilight-lovin’ internet commentators gonna commentate).
Damn I see someone is really raising the bar on me. I thought my pro Taylor Swift stance in the imaginary feud with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler was good trolling.
Cat Lady says “I am sure she was uncomfortable.”
How could you tell?
Jokes aside it is kinda stupid you didn’t say flat out that the money would be going to the fundraiser.
What do you mean “didn’t say flat out?” That fact was featured prominently in the story you both just read and is the reason you know it. You realize I choose these block quotes, right? That I use them to deliver useful information? Must I repeat the same information from the block quotes twice, once in my own words, to prove that I have indeed understood it?
Pretty sure that’s the ginger chick that’s suing UT next to Grumpy Pants McBlackFlag.
“Mr. Dolan locked it up in Madison Square Garden, he said. “And Kristen sits with the guy for 15 minutes.”
“Mr. Dolan was forced to reimburse the charity, however, after inexplicably using the entire $500k to re-sign Allan Houston.”
Man, did you pick the right comments section for deep NBA references.
This must have started as a joke on the Sheik’s part.”Of course I’d pay half a million for 15 minutes with that Twilight beauty! Harhar dumb American’s and their poor perception of beauty and talent!”. Weinstein’s money senses started tingling and he guilts the poor sheik into paying him with charity. It’s the only reasonable explanation.
Goddamn have I missed Twilight-Speak captions.
You sure that photo isn’t Harry Potter/Weasley’s Sister cosplay?
Man no way I’m spending 500k for a ladies time that doesn’t involve at least three enemas.
The prince also paid Taylor Lautner $500,000 for a ride home.
What horrible deal did Stewart sign with the devil to convince a large part of the world that she is worth seeing in movies.
In Snow White, she was a blackhole of talentlessness sucking in and crushing anything good about that movie.
She gives two fisted handjobs like a pro.
“Harvey Weinstein selling Kristen Stewart to an Arab sheik for $500K is about as close as real life gets to a skinhead propaganda cartoon.”
I wonder if The Prince looked like that new guy in the Mindy Project banner image???
Transtesticles aside… R-Patz must be laughing his head off at that cheap american prostitute, cause that putang didn’t cost him a dime… unless you count his pride, self respect, dignity, etc.
“Habib, I found a way to launder that $500K *and* get a tax write-off for it.”
“Praise be to Allah! How did you accomplish this?”
“You better sit down.”
Vince, love your writing on the Juggalo odyssey. Been coming here for a while now due to your wicked sense of humor, considerable writing skills and the comment sections (the one for the story of Kim Jong-Un was hysterical, even for this site), but I must say that the Juggalo series may just be your masterpiece. Seriously. I hope you have some ideas for a book, because you certainly have the chops for being an author.
Now, as far as K Stew is concerned, have you seen The Runaways? I know that you don’t think much of Stewart’s acting abilities, but she rocked (no pun intended) as Joan Jett in that flick. It is a genuinely terrific film in any event, but she definitely more than held her own next to Dakota Fanning and Michael “The God” Shannon.
And she was also quite good in Adventureland.
Thanks! I saw and loved Adventureland, but her character was far and away my least favorite part.
Damn. $500 K would rent the temporary use of a good-sized harem in the civilized part of the world. and permanent ownership of the girls in the shitholes where “Arab princes” live.
I’ll bet this prince guy is a big dweeb. “If only I could talk to her for a few minutes she would fall in love..” Hah hah hahha !
Especially when you convert the present value of the 500K back to the 8th Century dinar…