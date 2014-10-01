A ‘Zombieland’ Sequel Is Suddenly A Top Priority For Sony Pictures

On Thursday, the beloved and surprisingly lucrative undead action comedy Zombieland turns five years old. Released October 2, 2009, the unlikely Woody Harrelson/Jesse Eisenberg buddy film eventually earned $102 million at the box office, so naturally there was plenty of talk about bringing Harrelson, Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin back for a sequel. But by 2011, Eisenberg sounded hesitant about his involvement, questioning the sequel’s “relevance,” while Harrelson told Total Film that he didn’t “feel like a sequels guy.” Then there was last year’s attempt at Zombieland: The TV Series on Amazon Instant Video and, well, we obviously haven’t heard about it since the pilot.
All of a sudden, though, Sony Pictures is hellbent on raising Zombieland 2 from the dead. According to Deadline’s exclusive – that includes one of the worst puns I’ve ever barely noticed – Sony Pictures has hired Dave Callaham (Doom, The Expendables franchise) to write the sequel, while Zombieland’s director, Ruben Fleischer, will return and supervise the writing. It’s unclear why writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick aren’t involved anymore, but it can’t be a good omen for the return of Harrelson and Eisenberg. And, you know, this guy…
Why does the building move in that gif?
probably because they did not actually drop a piano on an actors head. I’m just spitballing here tho.
ps. Ashley, did you just write “hellbent on raising Zombieland 2 from the dead”, the sentence before mocking someone else’s bad puns?
because whoever made that gif file capture of the original didn’t capture the whole image in those frames, but only the portions of the frame that had movement. animated gif applications do this to keep the file size small.
and no, they didn’t drop a piano on a real person. But they did drop a real piano on a dummy. it’s one of the few practical effects in the movie.
At a certain point, studios should get their rights revoked if they keep failing so so hard.
Fuck the haters. I’m in. Now the only thing left to decide is who will make a cameo, Dan Aykroyd or Chevy Chase.
Andy Kaufman’s greatest prank will be revealed?
I would love a sequel, but Callaham is definitely not the right guy for the job – The Zombieland series pilot was offensively stupid to boot, so I think they should just stop now.
I loved the first movie, but wondering why a sequel is really needed. That is not to say I wouldn’t watch it though. I really enjoyed Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the film. One thing I found funny about Woody Harrelson’s comment about not being a sequels kind of guy…he IS in all the Hunger Games movies.
Question: “I loved the first movie, but wondering why a sequel is really needed.”
Answer: “$$$$$$$”
That is a little different. Hunger Games was never meant to be a stand alone film so, they aren’t technically sequels.
Good point Zebra.
We don’t need a sequel to everything that was… eh, a pretty decent flick. But I’d rather this than an attempt to sequelize something actually great.
The “writer” of the Expendables franchise?
How about the Shaun of the Dead crew run across the Zombieland crew? (A perfect World Crossover)