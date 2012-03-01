Adam Sandler's That's My Boy, starring Rex Ryan and Vanilla Ice

MTV has the red-band trailer for Adam Sandler’s latest, That’s My Boy, starring Andy Samberg, featuring cameos by Rex Ryan and Vanilla Ice. It looks like Sandler has ditched the family-friendliness of his last few films, but not the need to perform entire movies in a silly voice. HE’S GAWT A FACKIN’ BAWSTON ACCINT IN THIS ONE, CAWKSUCKAH! Sandler plays Andy Samberg’s ne’er-do-well, estranged father who comes back in his life to show him blah blah blah who cares. There are cameos from Jets coach/pussy lover Rex Ryan and proto-Durst Vanilla Ice, and while it doesn’t exactly look good, at least it was directed by the guys who wrote Hot Tub Time Machine (with a re-write by Ken Marino and David Wain, according to IMDB) and not one of Sandler’s dipshit flunkies like Dennis Dugan. I’m not going to lie, I definitely laughed at “You puked on my dress and then f*cked it?!”
Finally, something relatable.
[MTV]
Well that looks like a hot piece of shit.
Leave it to an Adam Sandler film to cast Ciara as the only stripper on the planet who DOESN’T TAKE OFF HER CLOTHES.
Wahlberg will be FURIOUS at Sandler’s BAWSTON accent.
Needs more rapping about boats, cupcakes and/or being a boss.
That looks God-awful. I swear the only person who could watch that trailer and walk away feeling good is Nick Swardson.
Guh.
Fuck you, you’ll see it anyway
On paper, this sounds like it was written for FilmDrunkards exclusively (BAWSTON, Rex Ryan, Marino/Wain Team-Supreme, etc.). In practice, it makes me want to jump in my Delorean, travel back to 1996, grab Sandler by the cheeks & say “DON’T EVER CHANGE. DON’T LEAVE THIS PLACE!”
Rex Ryan guarantees an Oscar, but the movie will fall short after behind the scenes cast discontent stemming from Adam Sandler’s underwhelming performance and Andy Samberg’s corresponding refusal to put forth effort.
I mean it doesnt look as bad as the Sandler movies have been for the past decade but…
Stinky Pete: you see the 1:32 mark?
Oh fuck. Not until you pointed it out.
That dress is a perfect metaphor. After the last Sander film I walked out feeling puked on and f*cked.
Can we get a “Am I bleeding?” supercut?
Andy Samberg fucking sucks at acting.