Rooney Mara wears a Merkin to make her more Salandery “down there”

"Rooney Mara's Merkin" — it sounds like the best illustrated children's book that's never been written, doesn't it? That was the subject of a recent interview with Dragon Tattoo star Mara in Metro.
Metro: What’s the one part of Lisbeth that’s depicted in the movie that might get overlooked, a detail that you hope people catch?
Rooney Mara: I can’t think of a serious answer to that question, but I can think of a ridiculous answer to that question.
Ridiculous answers work, too.
Well, her merkin. There was a lot of discussion that went into my merkin for the movie, because I was naked quite a lot. And I don’t think a lot of people will notice all of the attention that went into that. But there was a lot of discussions around that.
What sort of discussions are we talking about?
Well, you know, in the book she’s meant to have strawberry-blonde hair originally and she dyes it, so we had a special merkin made that was, you know, strawberry-blonde so that it would fit. [laughs] [Metro via CinemaBlend]
Salander also has implants by the second book
“The Oxford Companion to the Body dates the origin of the pubic wig to the 1450’s. Women would shave their pubic hair and wear a merkin to combat pubic lice, and prostitutes would wear them to cover up signs of disease, such as syphilis.”
I guess I missed that day in European History…..
