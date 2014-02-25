Alleged ‘Cow Porn Ring’ Busted By Suspicious Dairy Farmer

A farmer in upstate New York thought something fishy was going on with his beef recently, and when he set up a hidden camera to get to the bottom of it, he discovered that two men had been breaking into his barn at night and filming themselves having sex with his cows. Yeesh, these FamersOnly.com commercials are getting really edgy these days.
The farmer says he grew suspicious when his cows stopped producing as much milk and “seemed anxious.” So he set up a hidden camera to see what was going on in the barn when he wasn’t there.
As lurid as the details of this cow porn operation are, I kind of want to know more about this magical dairy farmer who’s full of empathy for his cows. I wonder if he walks around his barn (a barn? really? doesn’t a legit dairy operation have something more sophisticated than “a barn?”) putting his palm on the cows’ necks, trying to understand their feelings. I imagine him wearing that weird hat that Whoopi Goldberg wore when she played Guinan on TNG. “Tell me who hurt you, Betsy.”
Authorities say the cameras showed two men breaking into the barn in the middle of the night with a video camera. 35-year old Michael Jones [right] is accused of running the camera while 31-year old Reid Fontaine [left] performed sex acts with the cows.
The farmer then called the police and turned the surveillance tape over to them. The two would-be pornographers were arrested for misdemeanor sexual misconduct and released. [KRON4]
And this “farmer” just happened to catch them using yet another camera angle? I’m calling bogus on this whole thing. I think what happened was, these guys had the farmer’s permission to come bang his cows, and they were all in on it together. But at some point, Farmer Frank decided he was into humiliation porn instead of bestiality, so he dimed his buddies out to the police to see their mugshots plastered all over the internet accompanied by countless articles calling them cow f*ckers. Hell, I bet he’s in his “barn” right now, watching local news go crazy over this story and tweaking his own nipples while the cows lick salt off his pierced penis. As the old saying goes, it takes more than two to cow porn.
Also, credit where credit’s due, “Reid Fontaine” is a really good cow porn name.
Whoa, what I thought was going to be just a hilarious run-of-the-mill story about cow porn got real dark in that last paragraph, Mancini. Marry me.
They didn’t choose the Milk Life, the Milk Life chose them.
I’m udderly disgusted with your blatant use of this mooving story of these two men’s honest misteak. Your clear intent to milk this story for all it’s worth in the name of your brand demonstrates that you’re no different from the herd of bloggers sucking at the teat of google SEO while appealing only to cud-chewing passers-by. Stories like this should be hoofed onto the dung heap and you, Vince, should be put out to pasture.
Bravo.
+2%
I am unmooved by such bovious puns.
I was saying moo-urns.
+1 Schnitzel_bob
+1,000,000 Hans Gruber
I woulda pegged the guy on the right as the one “performing the sex acts”.
Indeed, he seems like one disturbed individual. Or at least someone who has seen some fucked up shit. Which, considering the story, he probably has.
Hold on – the guy on the right is only 35? Like, in cow years?
How in the hell would this conversation even have started? Were they out cow-tipping after an unsuccessful night trolling the local bars and it “seemed like a good idea”?
Dammit….comment below was meant to be a reply to this.
I bet one of them said he was horny enough to fuck a heifer, and the other just ran with it.
“I’m cold, Jonesy.”
“Well, let’s go slip into a nice, warm jersey.”
I think he’s envisioning a quaint red building in a lovely field on a farm, shot like Terence Malick.
those guys even LOOK like cow fuckers
I guess it depends on what you consider a barn. Is it still a barn if it’s a giant warehouse? I guess if you keep cows in a warehouse, the warehouse becomes a barn. Eh, semantics.
Matthew Broderick and Jon Cryer are SO lonely.
If you know of a better way to find Curly’s gold, I’d like to hear it
Can not wait for the joint trial. “Whoa there. That guy’s sick! I just held the camera!”
I do appreciate how we all consider this “movie news”. Welcome home.
MOO-vie news indeed.
Porn is movies, I’ll keep saying it until someone agrees.
I agree in cases that deal with the adult film “industry” (like the Duke coed) but in this case I wonder if these guys shot their porn for the “market” or if it was always intended to be “home grown.”
Yeah, but this kind of porn? Can’t we return talking about James Deen and Heidi Van Horny? You know, like in the good old days, when a porno mag only cost half a nickel and a rimjob kept the Ruskies out.
Hey now, one man’s cow porn is another man’s…. I don’t know why I even started this sentence.
How do only two guys constitute a “porn ring”? I guess they’re including all the cows.
The cow was asking for it…she was dressed like a Hoestein
Cows are constantly horny. Or is it bulls? Boy, would I feel silly if I made that mistake in the barn one night.
again
The cow later said she was not down for “Chocolate” Milk anytime soon, as it could “cheapen her brand and lead to producers skimming her down the line.”
The Bovine Buggerers
Now I’ve herd everything
License and registration, COW FUCKERS! MOO!
Why cows? I don’t know much about animal sex but would imagine you should go with something closer in size to a human? I’m guessing those 2 little white dude’s dicks taped together wouldn’t even hit the sides of that big meaty beef wallet.
It’s for the “money shot”. The guy puts his face under the udder and gets “Mookkaked”.
Anxious Cows
Wait, the creepy f**k was the guy holding the camera and average looking f**k was f**king the cattle?
Bah, this was easy to call, take a close look at them baktag's hair and slightly oversized and pointy ears: qovlpathing Romulan targ-fuckers. Dime a dozen in
Iowathe Delta Sector!
Cow porn starring Lexington Steere.
Really milked this story.
I bet that Reid Fontaine and Michael Jones were standing at the top of hill overlooking that farm, and Reid looked over at Mike and said, “hey Mike, let’s run down this hill and fuck one of those cows!” and Mike looked over knowingly and said, “No, Reid, let’s walk down and fuck ’em all… on video.”
Would have pegged Lefty for ‘Hollywood’ and Right for ‘The Milkman’.
Reid Fleming, worlds toughest milkman, dissaproves.
Eh, if you watch the video it’s not really that bad.
The Cows probably were mooing for it. Shouldn’t have looked so slutty with those big brown eyes
I bet this sort of thing happens at Poovey Farms at least twice a month.
Meth: Not even once.
Moo means moo!
South Windsor, CT REPRESENT!!!
That’s some big fancy words, and no doubt of French origin. I call it a cow hole.
Sorry…
And that’s how butter milk is made, kids.
Chris Hanson might want to ply his trade on the RFD Tv.