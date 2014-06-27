Amy Adams Gave Up Her First-Class Airplane Seat To A Soldier In Coach

Amy Adams’ ubiquitous and “distracting” cleavage in American Hustle was already more than enough to convince me that she’s a true patriot, but in case you needed more convincing, try this story on for size. On the way back to LA from Detroit, Adams reportedly swapped her first-class seat with a soldier in coach, to the delight of everyone involved except the guy in coach who had to try to keep his eyes forward for the entire flight.
Before her plane from Detroit took off, the Oscar-nominated actress, who was booked for a first-class seat, noticed a man in uniform at the gate. She then privately asked to switch seats with the soldier, who had been ticketed for coach.”I noticed Ms. Adams was in first class and as I was getting seated, I saw the flight attendant guide the soldier to Ms. Adams’ seat. She was no longer in it, but it was pretty clear that she’d given up her seat for him,” fellow passenger Jemele Hill, co-host of ESPN2’s “Numbers Never Lie,” told ABC News.
If this is all true, it’s pretty cool that she did it quietly. If Bono had given someone a first-class seat, you know he’d have written an entire song about it, to be played at both the departing and arriving airports, that he’d travel to by private jet with “HERO” stenciled on the side.
After the switch was made, Adams, 39, met with the soldier briefly and privately by the cockpit, Hill added. The actress, whose father was in the U.S. military, then went back to her new seat in coach. [AbcNews]
My exclusive sources tell me that after the plane landed, the ecstatic soldier could be overheard saying into his cell phone, “Hey, Dave, remember how you were saying that trip to the surplus store would never pay off? Well have I got a story for you!”
I fell in love with Amy when I saw Charlie Wilson’s War. First, when she was sashaying down the hall with the camera practically inserted between her cheeks, and then when she was meeting the poor refugee kids. She just seems so genuinely sweet.
I love Amy Adams for her personality.
What’s with the Bono hate?
Could have been Sean Penn instead, Vince just threw the dice and they came up Bono.
I take that back. Sean Penn would have sent out a press release about how he personally flew the soldier on his back to his destination.
Let’s be real, Sean Penn would have given the soldier a lecture about the military-industrial complex and the Project For a New American Century and then he’d have gotten kicked off the plane for stealing booze.
I haven’t liked U2 since 1992 so I’m good with this.
I find her to be quite attractive. There, I said it.
She seems like a megabitch so good for her
That bit with her between two ferns still cracks me up.
Like Bono would fly commercial. Each guy in U2 has a private plane for himself and another one for his gear.
She’s an angel, a super sexy and magical angel.
6144×4096. I’m pretty sure this is large enough I can see her soul. [static.cinepapaya.es]
Life imitating art! [vimeo.com]
Amy Adams seems like one of the few, genuinely classy actors out there. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her in tabloids or the subject of blind items. And that she’s incredibly talented and beautiful to boot is just the icing on the cake.
@Otto Man: Well done, sir. Well done indeed.
Comfortably classy Ms. Adams.