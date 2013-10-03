'An American Hippie in Israel' is out, and it looks nuts

Grindhouse Releasing forever won my heart when they put out Gone with the Pope, and now the guy who worked on that (Hurt Locker editor Bob Murawski) is back with another passion project of B-movie restoration, An American Hippie in Israel. It’s said to be a masterpiece of hippie-sploitation cinema, and I don’t really know what that means, but this synopsis almost made me free love in my shorts:
Originally filmed in 1972 by director Amos Sefer, AN AMERICAN HIPPIE IN ISRAEL stars Asher Tzarfati as a dope-smoking Vietnam vet wandering through an insane desert landscape of “machine-gun wielding mimes, robots, bloodthirsty sharks, free-loving debauchery and poignant anti-war monologues”.
Hmm, I was on the fence when I heard about the machine gun mimes, but the sharks and the free-loving debauchery really pushed me over the edge.
The 3-disc set is available on DVD/Blu-Ray now on Amazon, and it’s playing tonight in Nashville, this Saturday at the Alamo Drafthouse Vintage Park in Houston, and coming to New York November 29th. For more dates, check out GrindhouseReleasing. But don’t be surprised if your girlfriend disappears into a sweet van that weekend.
(beware brief nudity at 54, 1:06, 1:30, and 2:42)
No one can overpronounce “shit” like Asher Tzarfati.
I used to work for Bob and his dedication to these movies is incredible. Gone With the Pope rocks ass and its poster is the best thing in my bedroom.
This says more about 1965-75 than all of the books I’ve read about the period to date.
Jesus beard needs to make a comeback.
I was just thinking that a remake of this could star Jason Mantzoukas – and would probably be just as crazy.
I know I shouldn’t be poking holes in an absolutely ludicrous movie.. but a shark, in what looks like the dead sea? A body of water with the most highly concentrated salt water in the world? Really?
This is such a relief. I thought I was the only one who sees those mimes.
Nice to see the Geico Caveman getting work again.
Yeah he looks like 70s Geico Caveman Pimp.
Is that Tommy Lee Jones at 1:19???
it’s been a long time since i took shrooms, but this might call for it. this looks like The Holy Mountain starring some extras from an episode of CHiPs. i can dig this far out scene.
“‘…. and it looks NUTS”
Ya gotta stop with your passive agressive Ben bashing!!!
I do like your end game though. I found, that the best way to get somebody to commit suicide is not subliminally, but to sneak into their room while they are sleeping and shoot them in the head.
Don’t forget to leave a note along the lines of “bLamE bReT” or something… in cursive too. Nobody with a sound mind writes in cursive anymore, so the detectives will know Ben musta been REALLY distraut. Plus it will be funny when Bret shows up to the funeral and Ben’s mom spits on him.
… ahem *clears throat and puts on reading glasses
BOOBIES!!!
I feel like the name Asher Tzarfati would be illegal in Russia…
I’ll be reviewing this soon and scored a copy from the great people at GR. Please check out my site devoted to the legacy of Chas Balun and Deep Red Magazine theaterofguts.com