Angry Man Sort Of Quotes Kindergarten Cop During Backyard Argument

Because FilmDrunk is your home for the world’s most in-depth coverage of all things related to the Cinematic act, we stay abreast of all of the backyard fights where someone sort of quotes a movie. The latest example was recently uploaded to YouTube by a neighbor of the arguers. You know how you sometimes overhear just a small snippet of other peoples’ arguments or conversations and become desperately curious as to what could’ve possibly led them to that point? Yeah, this is kind of like that.
“I am NOT PMS-ing!” you can hear a man shout. “I don’t have a vagina! But YOU DO! I! Have! A PENIS! You have a vaGINA!”
If you ever want to watch an entire film based solely on overhearing a neighbor’s strange argument, I recommend Shut Up Little Man, about two guys who went to find out the truth about the two neighbors they’d secretly recorded and passed around tapes of many years earlier (we also had them on the Frotcast).
And of course, there’s also the Kindergarten Cop angle. But while we can argue the proper movie reference until we’re blue in the balls, I think we can all agree that the dog’s reaction is comedic perfection. I defy you to find a dog with better comedic timing than this, he’s like the George Burns of dogs! He should probably be cut with audio of every loud argument, starting with Mel Gibson and Donald Sterling.
That dog is a sausage-hound. As soon as he heard the man shout “I have a penis!” the dog was like “That’s for me!”
I just assumed this was a Worldstar video, what with the portrait framing and all
WORLDSTAR HIP HOP, SON!!!
Not to be the Guy Who STILL Quotes Anchorman….
But c’mon. All I heard was, “I’m a man who discovered the wheel and built the Eiffel Tower out of metal and brawn. That’s what kind of man I am. You’re just a woman with a small brain. With a brain a third the size of us. It’s science.” [Cue Baxter bark]
By my calculations there’s a 72% chance that that WAS the kid from Kindergarten Cop.
If I’m not mistaken,this was on the set of a new porno starring two recently gender modified persons. It was the first day of shooting and there was a lot of confusion. Everyone was frustrated and tensions were running high.
If I remember correctly, it’s called Terry Meats Jamie.
Christian Bale will never work with that dog again.
Was this filmed close to Mel Gibsons house?