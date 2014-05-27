Angry Man Sort Of Quotes Kindergarten Cop During Backyard Argument

Senior Editor
05.27.14 8 Comments

Because FilmDrunk is your home for the world’s most in-depth coverage of all things related to the Cinematic act, we stay abreast of all of the backyard fights where someone sort of quotes a movie. The latest example was recently uploaded to YouTube by a neighbor of the arguers. You know how you sometimes overhear just a small snippet of other peoples’ arguments or conversations and become desperately curious as to what could’ve possibly led them to that point? Yeah, this is kind of like that.

“I am NOT PMS-ing!” you can hear a man shout. “I don’t have a vagina! But YOU DO! I! Have! A PENIS! You have a vaGINA!”

If you ever want to watch an entire film based solely on overhearing a neighbor’s strange argument, I recommend Shut Up Little Man, about two guys who went to find out the truth about the two neighbors they’d secretly recorded and passed around tapes of many years earlier (we also had them on the Frotcast).

And of course, there’s also the Kindergarten Cop angle. But while we can argue the proper movie reference until we’re blue in the balls, I think we can all agree that the dog’s reaction is comedic perfection. I defy you to find a dog with better comedic timing than this, he’s like the George Burns of dogs! He should probably be cut with audio of every loud argument, starting with Mel Gibson and Donald Sterling.

[via Reddit, DeathandTaxes]

Around The Web

TAGSDOG REACTION SHOTkindergarten copNOT REALLY MOVIE RELATEDOVERHEARD ARGUMENTSSHUT UP LITTLE MAN

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP