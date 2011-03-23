Another winner starring 50 Cent

It was just the other week we saw the trailer for the film where 50 Cent plays a football player stricken with cancer, and already we’ve been blessed with another Fiddy vehicle, this time co-starring Bruce Willis and Ryan Phillippe, written and directed by stuntman Mike Gunther (STUNTMAN MIKE!). As it turns out, there’s a good reason for so many 50 Cent movies coming out, that reason being that Fiddy made a 10-picture, $200 million dollar deal between Hedge Fund Film Partners and his production company, Cheetah Vision, which sounds like a strip club. And so far, their movies look exactly like what you’d expect from a production company that sounds like a strip club.
This one’s called SetUp, and it’s basically a rip-off of The Town, but set in Detroit, which I guess is the idealized, blue-collar capital of ancestral towneyism for black people that Boston is for whitey. All you really need to know about the plot is that in the banner picture, Willis offers Fiddy a toast, saying, “To crime.”
To crime indeed. Because this is a movie about crime, you see. This basically like if in Any Given Sunday, Jamie Foxx had reached his hand into the huddle and said, “Okay, guys, ‘Football’ on three, ready? One two three FOOTBALL!” It’s a shame they don’t give out Oscars for being painfully on the nose.
[via Vulture]
Bruce Willis looks like he Polar Expressed his performance.
Which is basically like if in Any Given Sunday, Jamie Foxx had reached his hand into the huddle and said, “Okay, guys, ‘Football’ on three, ready? One two three FOOTBALL!”
Or in any Roman Polanski movie if the male leads gather around a hot tub with a bottle of wine and a bag of quaaludes and say “Ok guys, statutory rape* on three. Ready? STATUTORY RAPE!”
* Also acceptable are Aggravated Rape, Indecency with a Minor, Assault, and Being an uppity European Douchenozzle.
I think I speak for all of us when I say, “FUCK STUNTMAN MIKE!”.
How does that mush-mouth get acting roles?
I’m going to go ahead and blame this production for killing the Michigan film tax incentive. Now they’ll never make my Red Shoe Diaries movie in Grand Rapids.
I’m sure this will do well with Fiddy’s target demo of angsty suburban white boys who want to be rappers.
Everyone else, not so much.
Who are they robbing in Detroit? The welfare office?
I read the picture’s caption as “To mumbling our fame”, which I think is a fair summary of both of their appeal.
Greatest heist parody ever.. Wait, this is a real movie?
@ 0:13 – Fiddy can’t sit in a limo convincingly.
Paul Walker, your challenger has arrived.
This story would be much more interesting if it covered the $200M robbery of Hedge Fund Film Partners.
Fiddy’s Before I Self Destruct and Gun are both on Netflix instant. I watched Self Destruct and there’s a lot of entertainment value there: a bike-by shooting, a gratuitous lesbian sex scene capped off with Fiddy shooting a woman with a shotgun, a young boy who proves he’s a genius by answering questions from a trivia book and who is courted by Harvard, MIT and other Ivy League schools. Gun has Kilmer in it, so that’s obviously going to be as good as or better than Streets of Blood.