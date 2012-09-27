Today in Armond White: Why Crystal Skull is better than Raiders of the Lost Ark

I’ve often said that it’s unfair to call Armond White, the venerefficent curmudgeonarianist and three-time chair of the Bull Moose Moving Picture Appreciation Society of the 1934 World’s Fair, a contrarian. But that’s not quite true. He is a contrarian, it’s just that he’s a born contrarian, not an opportunist. A black, gay (I think?) republican, he’s a paradox wrapped in a contradiction wearing a monogrammed ascot standing on a thesaurus. He’s strange and confusing and wonderful, like a verbose platypus laying truth-eggs, and hardly a day goes by that he doesn’t enrich my life in some way. Today I was drawn first by an old Twitter exchange in which he chastised a fellow premiere goer who called him out for falling asleep halfway through Wuthering Heights (Armond: “Instead of spying, introduce yourself. Why not drop the monicker, be adult, professional, courteous?“). This in turn led me to Armond’s most recent review, of the recently re-released Raiders of the Lost Ark. Armond adores Steven Spielberg, it’s one way in which he’s actually a conformist (kissing Spielberg’s ass being practically a cottage industry), but it seems that even when he’s agreeing, Armond finds a way to do it his own way. Behold:
Despite the historical impact that Raiders of the Lost Ark made in 1981, each succeeding sequel has surpassed it.
!!!!
Now it can [be] said: Raiders is the least of the quartet, despite its early 80s novelty, coming at the tail-end of the ‘70s American Renaissance when filmmakers brought modernist revisionism to Hollywood genre. Raiders is preferred by those who refuse to take Spielberg (and pop culture) seriously. It’s actually less elegant than the widely disliked Kingdom of the Crystal Skull which is, in fact, far richer. […] Crystal Skull builds on Raider’s ideas and complicates them. Arriving two decades later, it is the series’ true sequel–refined and elegant.
Wait, what was the elegant part, Shia Labeouf leading an army of monkeys through the trees or the frequent cutaways to a family of CGI gophers? And the sequence of waterfalls, was that refinement? DON’T ASK QUESTIONS, BITCH, I JUST ADJECTIVE’D THAT SH*T!
The rest of the piece is less contrarian, with Armond doing his signature thing, posing interesting questions sparked by wild, overreads of a film’s minutiae, mixed with an obtuse word soup of dizzying allusions. Here’s one of my favorite:
As teenage Indy goes from horse to train (a semiotic condensation of John Ford’s The Iron Horse and Buster Keaton’s The General in the guise of Barnum and Bailey circus transport), Spielberg achieved one of the most cinematically resonant sequences in modern movies (until Joseph Kahn paid homage to it in the train/motorcycle/gun race of Torque).
WAITER! Can I get a new caviar fork, please? This one’s got water spots from all the semiotic condensation. Don’t you cover these at night?
Elsewhere, he actually flirts with making interesting points:
Consider Raiders’ confrontation with a black-garbed Arab swinging a scimitar and Indy’s very American response (reversing the axiom about “bringing a knife to a gun fight”). In ’81 it felt cool—shocking and so Wild West American—but three decades later, especially now in the era of international trepidation and foreign policy appeasement, Indy’s gunplay feels embarrassingly over drawn. Raiders’ concept of American fun and might went around the globe, entertaining audiences everywhere, but Al Qaeda’s payback on 9/11 haunts it now.
Indy’s moment of retaliation has come to seem futile or ill-considered—far different from the American awakening from isolationism depicted in Casablanca. That gun violates the symbolism of Indy’s whip and fedora (his prowess and his mind). It also connects to what’s problematic in the series–Temple of Doom’s insensitive, tacit racism that turned the Otherness of Indian cults into bloodthirsty villainy. [CityArts]
But of course, Armond is much more fun for us when he’s raging against the machine, razing pompousaurine white elephants whilst espouselytizing promotiotarian patronicity for patina’d effervesticals, such as Adam Sandler’s wry Grown Ups movies. Therefore, we’ve compiled, on the following pages, some of Armond’s other critical pronouncements, from today and throughout the ages.
(Thanks, Danger Guerrero)
(thanks, Burnsy)
(Danger again)
(Danger)
(thanks, Frotcast Brendan)
(thanks, Laremy)
(Frotcast Brendan)
(Robopanda)
[Original picture source: DeathandTaxes]
So…if he’s not a troll as you’ve said in the past, then what the fuck is he? The smartest retard of all?
The smrtst retard of all!!!!
By the way, Brendan rocked that shit.
Agreed. “Upside-down cymbal thingy” slayed me.
Whoa, whoa, whoa, you just don’t out Armond White.
Not without a reference to Roberto Benigni’s live-action Pinocchio or maybe Pluto Nash anyways.
I’d like to start a game of trying to predict Armond White articles before they’re written…..
“Why Waterworld was better than Citizen Kane.”
GOD you would think that in the wake of the “Transformers” movies people would stop automatically using “Waterworld” and the “Hitler” of movies
I liked it. Leave it alone. :-(
“as” not “and”, derp
Transformers is too easy. Plus, Armond White has already written a number of articles about the genius of Micheal Bay and the Transformers franchise.
“Combining authentic Old World atmosphere with equaly bona fide traditional recipes and cooking methods, the Olive Garden is literally a portal to the rustic Italy of times past.
LOL, win.
I’ve said it before and will spew it again- I worked with Armond and he is a God. Damn. Teddybear. Also, he is as gay as the day is long; his boyfriend was super nice. Finally, if you met him on the street you would not think he’s capable of these monosyllabic diatribes- he’s more of the “I like chocolate too!” kind of dudes.
That being said I LOVE these breakdowns of his work; he is a dying breed and the world of the future needs to know that today we had men like him raging against the machine by championing Ice Cube movies.
I’d like to be Armond’s friend and have movie nights with awful movies he’s praised to wait for him to crack, or to hear him pontificate on about how Shia LeBeouf’s acting is like a young Marlon Brando while he swirls around Keystone in a $4000 wine glass.
It’s like someone opened a window in this thread, and a sh*tty, sh*itty little bird flew out the window and went far, far away. Someone here does a hell of an impression of Swazye’s “James Dalton”.
With the happy demise of the coupling between pleb-adored laugh beggars Amy Poehler and Will Arnett, society makes way for the sweet duet of the moving and understated stylings of postmodern icons Chad Kroeger and Avril Lavigne.
He might have a point with all that 9/11 stuff… if it wasn’t for the fact that scene was completely ad-libbed by Ford and had nothing to do with Spielberg’s vision. Another case of reading too far between the lines
Exactly. I can see him sitting at his typewriter saying aloud “…must…connect…to…national….tragedy….uuuhhgggggnnnnn”
Yet he overlooks the obvious. Indiana finding, and then losing, the golden idol is clearly a reference to Isiah Thomas leaving the Hoosiers after his sophomore year.
..Awesome…Might come up with something of my own…Or not :)
That waiter better clean up the Semisonic condensation before closing time.
If Spielberg caused 9/11 with Raiders, the payback for War Horse is going to be a bitch.
That’s bullsh*t. 9/11 was because of Sugar Ray, and we *all* know it.
Sir, I condemn your obfuscation of Mr. White’s true thoughts evangelicized in On Foreplay. He said that the blowjob was in all ways inferior to getting punched in the cock.
Armond White has taken upon himself to become the political pundit of the movie critic world. His soul purpose is to stir controversy.
“Enslaved by the Bell” and “That’s the way the Turkey Trundles” got me.
I really don’t like this guy anymore. I’m too disgusted to be funny. I think this article is the most verbose, contrived nonsense I’ve ever read. And I’m disgusted with myself for letting his trolling get to me. I’d like to see him and Nikki Fink in a death match, where they’d kill each other with simultaneous punches. Then die slowly. in a fire.
Fuck you Armand White. I’ll kah lee ma your fucking heart out and feed you to the alligators.
My point in this comment was that he’s an asshole, but after proofreading it I think I might be the asshole.
Pig Peens are corkscrew shaped, according to Lindy West. Wear your safety goggles.
Slide 10 – “it’s” should be “its”.
I’m not gonna lie. I do not care for most of the Indiana Jones movies’. They’re like the Transformers of the 80s, one really likable character (Indy/Optimus) in a sea of stereotypes, dumbasses, and jack-offs. Maybe that’s why I didn’t get the hate for the Crystal Skull one. Oh, the nuclear fridge, army of monkeys, and aliens shit was too unrealistic and retarded? You’re right, surviving the plane crash by jumping out in a life raft, pulling hearts out of people while they’re still alive, ghosts from an ark that can’t kill you if you’re blind or not looking (otherwise known as the 8 year old defense), and surviving on a submarine for what looks like a several week trip were much more believable and cool. Although to be fair, they weren’t CGI.
No, really the only one I love is The Last Crusade. But dammit, Sean Connery makes everything great.
I’m Sean Connery, and I’m a German submarine captain.
You won’t hear me arguing that Temple of Doom didn’t suck. It was memorable sucking, but it was still sucky. I agree Last Crusade is probably the best, but Raiders had some legit shit in it too.
And yes, I *do* think the last one was significantly worse than Raiders, but I get your point.
Changing your accent? That’s for women like Meryl Streep and Hugh Laurie. Real men don’t change shit. (See: Sean Connery, Anthony Hopkins, Russell Crowe)
Let us all agree to never let the Indiana Jones bickering cease.
Oh and 1 and 3 were the best. 2 and 4 are teh sux.
But…Hydrox cookies WERE better than Oreos.
I can’t help but think that he may be sort of a Nostradamus. I’ve met a lot of kids that think Episodes I-III are way better than IV-VI, and I will never understand that.