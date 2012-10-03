Arnold originally thought “I’ll be back” was “too feminine”

Whether it’s Eric Stoltz playing Marty McFly or Han Solo telling Princess Leia “I love you too,” it’s always weird to hear how iconic movies might have been different if things hadn’t turned out exactly the way they did. Add to the list Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic “I’ll be back” line in Terminator, which Arnold initially fought James Cameron over, according to his memoir.
In his memoirs published Monday, the former California governor says he thought the phrase sounded too “feminine,” insisting that “I will be back” was more rugged and suited to his robot killer character.
“Our biggest disagreement was about ‘I’ll be back’,” Schwarzenegger said. “I was arguing for ‘I will be back’. I felt that the line would sound more machine-like and menacing without the contraction.
“It’s feminine when you say the I’ll,” I complained, repeating it for Jim so he could hear the problem. ‘I’ll I’ll I’ll. It doesn’t feel rugged to me.’ He looked at me like I’d lost my mind.
“‘Let’s stick with I’ll,’ he said. But I wasn’t ready to let it go, and we went back and forth. Finally Jim yelled, ‘Look, just trust me okay?’ I don’t tell you how to act, and you don’t tell me how to write.’
“And we shot it as written in the script. The truth was that, even after all these years of speaking English, I still didn’t understand contractions,” said the Austrian-born actor. [Yahoo]
I actually think he had a point about “I will” sounding more machine-like, but part of the charm of the Terminator was a mechanical killing machine being programmed to converse in polite vernacular. And three syllables is just easier to remember than four.
Meanwhile, “I don’t tell you how to act…”? Isn’t that, like, ninety percent your job as a director, telling actors how to act? Seems like a flawed analogy. “Look, bro, I don’t tell you how to be a general, what makes you think you can start giving me orders?”
In the TV interview didn’t he say it was because he couldn’t say “I’ll” properly?
It wouldn’t surprise me if A, Arnold is an inconsistent storyteller or B, had a lot of ghostwriting on his memoir.
“I felt that the line would sound more machine-like and menacing without the contraction.”
I find a sentence this coherent embedded in a story about arguing over the perceived masculinity of “I’ll” is really fucking with my brain.
But I think Arnold just revealed a problem with all James Cameron movies. “I don’t tell you how to act.” Well, maybe you should try, Jim?
When Schwarzenegger recalls Cameron saying “I don’t tell you how to act.” I’m pretty sure Cameron had given up on trying to actually direct Schwarzenegger as though he were a proper actor by that point.
In the director’s cut there’s a scene where Reese explains to Sarah, “The earlier models were easy to spot. They had rubber skin and couldn’t speak with contractions.”
